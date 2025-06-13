Friday the 13th: Get your spook on with these hidden gems of horror tonight!

If it hadn't registered yet, it's Friday the 13th! A still from The Strangers (2008)

Now you may be an intellectual, a skeptic or a full-blown believer — but either which way, we promise it won't hurt to get a few hours of thrills in. So here's a top-tier list of horror binge recos, ruling the roost in the hidden gems department. And don't worry, your choice of screen will protect you from all the evil being unleashed behind it — Amen!

The Descent (2005)

A group of friends embarks on a cave expedition, but their adventure quickly turns into a nightmare when they become trapped and hunted by vicious predators lurking within.

The Strangers (2008)

James Hoyt and Kristen McKay head to a remote vacation home for a peaceful getaway, but their trip takes a terrifying turn when three masked intruders turn their visit into a living nightmare.

You're Next (2011)

Aubrey and Paul gather their family at their estate to celebrate their anniversary, but the celebration quickly descends into horror when masked killers launch a brutal attack on them.

The Green Inferno (2013)

Justine and Alejandro survive a plane crash in a Peruvian jungle, but their situation worsens when they are captured by a tribe of cannibals.

As Above So Below (2014)

Scarlett Marlowe's quest for the philosopher's stone turns terrifying when her exploration team starts facing supernatural occurrences while venturing deep into the Paris Catacombs.

Purge: Anarchy (2014)

Leo, a mourning father, unexpectedly takes on the role of guardian for four strangers trying to survive Purge Night — a government-approved 12-hour window when all crime is permitted.

The Autopsy of Jane Doe (2016)

Two coroners begin an autopsy on an unidentified girl to determine the cause of her death, but as they dig deeper, strange and unsettling occurrences start to unfold.

Have a (appropriately) spooky Friday the 13th — and stay safe!