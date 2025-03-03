From Anora' surprise wins to Lisa's performance and kiss between Adrien Brody and Halle Berry: Oscars 2025 highlights

The 97th Academy Awards, held on Monday, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, celebrated the pinnacle of cinematic achievements over the past year. Hosted by Conan O'Brien, the evening was a blend of heartfelt tributes, historic wins, and memorable performances. From touching acceptance speeches to unexpected on-stage reunions, the ceremony not only honoured the best in cinema but also provided moments that resonated with audiences worldwide. The 97th Academy awards ceremony was a blend of heartfelt tributes, historic wins, and memorable performances

Conan O'Brien's hosting debut

Making his Oscars hosting debut, Conan O'Brien infused the ceremony with his signature humour and wit. From his playful jabs at Hollywood's elite to his self-deprecating anecdotes, O'Brien's presence added a refreshing touch to the event. His ability to balance comedy with the evening's gravitas ensured the ceremony remained engaging and memorable.

Anora emerges as big surprise winner of the night

Emerging as the night's biggest winner, Anora, directed by Sean Baker, clinched five Oscars, including Best Picture. Baker's vision was further recognised with awards for Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Film Editing, underscoring the film's all-encompassing excellence.

Notably, Demi Moore, who had been a frontrunner for her role in The Substance, was overlooked in the Best Actress category, a decision that surprised many. Instead, Anora's Mikey Madison, delivered a compelling performance that earned her the Best Actress award, marking a significant milestone in her burgeoning career.

Beyond Anora's triumphs, the Oscars celebrated a diverse array of talents. Adrien Brody secured the Best Actor award for his portrayal in The Brutalist, adding a second Oscar to his illustrious career. Zoe Saldaña's role in Emilia Pérez earned her the Best Supporting Actress accolade, marking a significant moment as she became the first American of Dominican origin to accept an Academy Award. Kieran Culkin's performance in A Real Pain garnered him the Best Supporting Actor award, reflecting his depth and versatility as an actor. Additionally, Wicked was honoured for Best Costume Design, with Paul Tazewell making history as the first Black man to win in that category.

'In Memoriam' segment's notable omission

The 'In Memoriam' segment is traditionally a poignant tribute to industry figures who have passed away. This year, however, it faced criticism for omitting Michelle Trachtenberg, renowned for her role as Georgina Sparks in Gossip Girl. Fans expressed their disappointment on social media, highlighting the importance of acknowledging contributions from television actors who have significantly impacted popular culture.

Show-stopping musical performances

Music played a pivotal role in the evening's festivities. Lisa from BLACKPINK delivered a captivating James Bond tribute that left the audience in awe, blending classic Bond themes with her unique flair. Following her performance, artists like SZA and Cynthia Erivo graced the stage, each bringing their distinctive styles and adding to the night's rich tapestry of entertainment.

There's no such thing as too much PDA

The ceremony wasn't just about awards; it also spotlighted celebrity relationships. Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner captured attention with their affectionate displays throughout the evening. From holding hands to sharing intimate glances, the couple's public affection became a trending topic, adding a touch of romance to the night's proceedings.

Another one of the night's most talked-about moments was the unexpected recreation of the famous 2003 Oscars kiss between Adrien Brody and Halle Berry. As they presented an award together, the duo playfully revisited their memorable smooch, eliciting cheers and laughter from the audience. This spontaneous act served as a nostalgic reminder of Oscars past and showcased the enduring camaraderie among Hollywood's stars.

As the film industry gathered under one roof, the night encapsulated the magic of storytelling and the communal experience of cinema.