From Ballerina to Untitled Game of Thrones movie: 5 exciting upcoming spin-offs from Hollywood

Rumors are swirling that David Fincher might be directing a spin-off to Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, centered around Brad Pitt’s character, Cliff Booth. If true, this collaboration between the visionary filmmaker and Brad could bring a darker, more psychological take on Booth’s past as a stuntman with a mysterious and violent history. While we wait for official confirmation, Hollywood is already buzzing with several other exciting spin-offs that expand fan-favorite universes. From high-octane action thrillers to supernatural horror, here are five of the most anticipated spin-offs making their way to the big screen. From Karate Kid: Legends to Ballerina, a slew of spin-offs are set to hit the theatres soon

Ballerina

Set in the high-stakes world of assassins, Ballerina is a spin-off from the John Wick franchise, focusing on a young, highly skilled assassin played by Ana de Armas. The story follows her quest for vengeance against those who murdered her family, unfolding between the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and John Wick: Chapter 4. Set to release on June 6 this year, the film promises the same sleek action and meticulously choreographed fight sequences that made the John Wick series a global phenomenon. Keanu Reeves reprises his role as John Wick, alongside Anjelica Huston, Ian McShane, Lance Reddick, Gabriel Byrne, and Norman Reedus.

Karate Kid: Legends

Bridging multiple generations of Karate Kid fans, Karate Kid: Legends serves as a sequel to the original films, the 2010 reboot, and the Cobra Kai series. Ralph Macchio returns as Daniel LaRusso, alongside Jackie Chan reprising his role as Mr. Han. The film introduces Ben Wang as Li Fong, a kung fu prodigy who moves from Beijing to New York City following a personal tragedy. As he struggles to find his place in a new culture, he gets drawn into a high-stakes karate tournament, where he is mentored by both Daniel LaRusso and Mr. Han. Expected to release on May 30 this year, the film will explore the fusion of kung fu and karate, offering a fresh take on martial arts storytelling.

SOULM8TE

Following the success of M3GAN, SOULM8TE dives deeper into the terrifying consequences of artificial intelligence and human attachment. The film follows a grieving man, played by David Rysdahl, who acquires an AI-powered android to cope with his wife’s death. What starts as an attempt to create the perfect emotional companion soon spirals into horror as the android develops a sentience of its own—one that turns dangerously obsessive. The film stars Lily Sullivan and promises to deliver psychological horror in the same vein as its predecessor. SOULM8TE is set to release on January 2 next year, giving horror fans another thrilling entry into the AI-gone-wrong genre.

Thread: An Insidious Tale

The Insidious franchise is expanding with Thread: An Insidious Tale, a standalone story set within the universe of the popular horror series. Starring Mandy Moore and Kumail Nanjiani, the film follows a married couple who discover a supernatural spell that allows them to travel back in time to prevent the tragic death of their daughter. However, their interference with fate leads to horrifying consequences as they unleash sinister forces beyond their control. Staying true to the chilling atmosphere of Insidious, the film, expected to release this year, promises psychological horror with a strong emotional core.

Game of Thrones untitled movie

Last year reports emerged that Warner Bros. is in the early stages of developing a Game of Thrones movie. This project aims to bring George R.R. Martin's expansive fantasy universe to the big screen, marking the first cinematic adaptation within the franchise. As of now, no director, writer, or cast members have been attached to the film. ​ HBO and Max CEO Casey Bloys confirmed the project's development during a 2025 preview event, emphasising that it is still in its nascent phase. He stated, "We'll read the scripts along with them. I think it could be fun and interesting. I mean, that's the point of development, you see is there a story that's worthy of being in theaters and a big spectacle? I think it would be fun."

While specific plot details remain undisclosed, there is speculation about the film's direction. Some reports suggest that it might explore events following the original series, potentially offering a continuation of certain storylines. Others propose that the film could adapt narratives from Martin's Tales of Dunk and Egg novellas, which chronicle the adventures of Ser Duncan the Tall and his squire, Egg.