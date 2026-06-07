From Chunnari Chunnari, Sandese Aate Hain to Uncha Lamba Kad | Old songs, new hits: Bollywood debates the remix trend

From Chunnari Chunnari (Biwi No. 1, 1999) and Ramba Ho (Armaan, 1981) to Sandese Aate Hain (Border, 1997), Bollywood’s classics are finding a second life through remixes.

Akshay Kumar in Uncha Lamba Kad’s recreation from Welcome to the Jungle; (inset) the original features Akshay with Katrina Kaif in Welcome (2007). Sushmita Sen and Salman Khan in Chunnari Chunnari from Biwi No.1 (1999); (inset) Varun Dhawan in the recreation from Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai and Diljit Dosanjh in Sandese Aate Hain from Border 2; (inset) a still from the original song in Border (1997)(Photos: X)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

As films such as the Dhurandhar franchise, Border 2, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai and the upcoming (Uncha Lamba Kad Forever) Welcome to the Jungle tap into nostalgia by remixing old songs, the trend is reigniting debate within the industry.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Music composer Anu Malik, whose songs Chunnari Chunnari and Sandese Aate Hain feature in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai and Border 2 respectively, says he has no objection to recreations, but wishes original creators were more closely involved in the process. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Music composer Anu Malik, whose songs Chunnari Chunnari and Sandese Aate Hain feature in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai and Border 2 respectively, says he has no objection to recreations, but wishes original creators were more closely involved in the process. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Chunnari Chunnari and Hai Jawani… title track, and four songs in Border 2 in a small span became hits again. It fills me with pride and happiness that we created superhit songs that can last forever. Industry makers like David (Dhawan) or anyone else, all are friends we have co-created with them, so I don’t have any problem with recreations,” he says.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

But the composer has a query: “My only question is – when I am there, songwriter Sameer is there, so why not give us a film to create? Can’t we recreate our own songs that we have created with heart and soul?”

Of late six of Anu Malik's songs have been remixed in Border 2 and Hai Jawani to Ishq Hona Hain

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Chunnari Chunnari and Ishq Sona Hai remix headed to a legal battle after producer Vashu Bhagnani filed a lawsuit in the Bombay High Court against the music label and director David Dhawan. He sought ₹400 crore in damages and attempted to halt the film's release.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Singer Usha Uthup, whose Ramba Ho has found renewed popularity after featuring in Dhurandhar (2025), welcomes the trend: “It’s great! The younger generation now knows who the original singer is, and in my live shows, I can see the love people across generations are showing.”

The recreated versions of Chunnari Chunnari and Ishq Sona Hai even became the subject of a legal dispute after producer Vashu Bhagnani moved the High Court.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Composer Mohsin Shaikh (of Javed-Mohsin jodi), who composed the new version of Ishq Sona Hai, shares, “They are not just remixed; we give rebirth to the song, keeping the soul intact while making it contemporary for younger generations. The fact that everyone is lapping it up means it was a good attempt, and with due credit to the original composer and lyricist,” he says.

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta however recently took to X to show his disagreement with the trend: “Film music in 2026: every super-hit from 20 years ago has been remixed and released. My genuine concern: what will they remix in 2046? The remixes?”

Taran Adarsh

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh believes remixes work only when they serve the narrative rather than functioning as a marketing tool. “I am not in favour of remixes, but I loved the way Dhurandhar integrated it into the story. Doing it just for the sake of it is wrong. But people cash in on hook lines as it gets numbers, invites chatters and social media traction, so it’s a win-win for them.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Deep Saxena ...Read More Deep Saxena writes on Bollywood, OTT, television, food and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON