From Conan O' Brien's debut as host to Timothee Chalamet's possible historic win – what to expect from Oscars 2025?

The 97th Academy Awards, set to take place on March 2, promise an evening filled with surprises, historic firsts, and a strong philanthropic message. As the biggest night in cinema approaches, film enthusiasts are eager to see how Hollywood balances entertainment with its commitment to social causes. With high-stakes nominations, a star-studded lineup, and a new focus on philanthropy, Oscars 2025 is shaping up to be a truly unforgettable night.

Conan O’Brien to make his debut as the host

For the first time in his career, renowned talk show host Conan O’Brien will take on the prestigious role of Oscars host. The late-night veteran, known for his quick wit and self-deprecating humour, is expected to bring a fresh comedic perspective to the event. O’Brien was not the Academy’s first choice, with John Mulaney and Jimmy Kimmel reportedly passing on the opportunity. However, his selection has been met with excitement, as his experience in live television makes him well-suited for the role.

Telethon to raise money for victims of LA Wildfires

In an unprecedented move, the Academy has announced that this year’s ceremony will also function as a telethon to raise funds for the victims of the devastating Los Angeles wildfires. This initiative is a major departure from the usual awards format, blending Hollywood spectacle with charitable action. The telethon will feature heartfelt appeals from A-list celebrities, urging viewers to contribute to relief efforts. Throughout the ceremony, stories from wildfire victims and first responders will be shared, ensuring the cause remains at the forefront. The move aligns with the growing trend of social responsibility in the entertainment industry, where celebrities use their platforms to drive meaningful change.

History beckons Timothee Chalamet and Zoe Saldana

The 2025 Oscars could mark historic milestones for both Timothée Chalamet and Zoe Saldaña. If Timothée wins Best Actor for A Complete Unknown, in which he portrays Bob Dylan, he will become the youngest actor ever to claim the prestigious award. His performance has already been widely praised, making him a strong contender. Meanwhile, Zoe is poised for a record-breaking moment in the Best Supporting Actress category for Emilia Pérez. If she takes home the trophy, she will become the first actor to win in her category at every major award ceremony, solidifying her status as one of Hollywood’s most consistent and celebrated talents.

Star-studded musical performances

This year’s Oscars are set to shake up their musical performances by departing from the traditional showcase of Best Original Song nominees. Instead, the ceremony will feature an eclectic mix of high-profile artists delivering show-stopping performances. Lisa, a global K-pop sensation and member of BLACKPINK, will make history as the first-ever K-pop star to perform at the Oscars. Her inclusion reflects the Academy’s increasing recognition of international artists. Joining her on stage will be a powerhouse lineup featuring Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Queen Latifah, and Doja Cat. Their performances are expected to add a fresh energy to the show, catering to a wide-ranging audience. The decision to forego the usual Best Song performances may be controversial among traditionalists, but it signals the Academy’s attempt to modernise and appeal to a younger demographic.

Indian representation

India is making its mark on the global film stage once again, with the short film Anuja receiving a nomination in the Best Short Film category. This recognition highlights the increasing appreciation for Indian cinema beyond mainstream Bollywood productions. The short film category has gained prominence in recent years, providing a platform for diverse storytelling from across the globe. While competition in this category is tough, the nomination itself is already a victory, bringing international attention to India’s growing influence in world cinema.