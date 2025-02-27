Oscars 2025: Queen Latifah to perform Quincy Jones tribute

Rapper and singer Queen Latifah will pay a special tribute to the legendary Quincy Jones at the 97th Academy Awards. Jones, a record producer, composer, arranger, conductor, trumpeter, and bandleader, has received numerous accolades, including 28 Grammy Awards. (Also read: Queen Latifah and Ray Romano announce ‘Ice Age 6 is now in production’ with fun video. Watch) WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 08: Queen Latifah attends the 47th Kennedy Center Honors at The Kennedy Center on December 08, 2024 in Washington, DC. Paul Morigi/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Paul Morigi / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Executive producer Raj Kapoor shared the news during a press conference. "One of the most exciting things that we've worked on this year is a musical performance that will tribute Quincy Jones," he said, adding that Queen Latifah will be "a part of the performance," reported Variety.

Earlier this year, Jones was honoured with a Governor's Award. "We've planned and curated this beautiful moment that we hope will uplift the room, that will celebrate the spirit of Quincy and all of his greatness," said Kapoor, adding, "It's a beautiful moment, and we think it will be very celebratory and make everybody feel really good," as per the outlet.

The Oscars ceremony will also feature a 'Wicked' medley performed by Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, along with performances by Blackpink's Lisa, currently appearing in The White Lotus, as well as Doja Cat and Raye.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced that the Los Angeles Master Chorale will make a special appearance at the event.

Kapoor also spoke about the themes of the 2025 Academy Awards. According to Variety, the Oscars "will celebrate community, spirit, and all the people who work behind the scenes."

"That's a really important theme. There have been so many people that this devastation has touched. We really wanted to create some really beautiful moments on stage that celebrate this amazing city that we live in," Kapoor said, revealing that the ceremony will honour Los Angeles.

He also shared details about a charitable initiative linked to the event. "People will be able to interact, and they are free to donate if they would like to."

Kapoor was joined by host Conan O'Brien, executive producer Katy Mullan, co-executive producer Rob Paine, producer and writer Mike Sweeney, writer Jon Macks, music director Michael Bearden, production designer Alana Billingsley, and supervising choreographer Mandy Moore, reported Variety.

(With inputs from ANI)