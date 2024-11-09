Queen Latifah and Ray Romano announce ‘Ice Age 6 is now in production’ with fun video. Watch

Actors Ray Romano, John Leguizamo, and Queen Latifah have shared an update with their fans about the sequel of the animated film franchise Ice Age, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The stars, who have lent their voices to the previous films, shared that Ice Age 6 is in the works. (Also Read | Ice Age Collision Course review: Please, make this series extinct, ASAP) Disney has not yet shared the official release date for Ice Age 6.

In a video shown at D23 Brazil, which was shared on Disney's social media handle, Ray can be seen shivering in the cold and saying, "Ray Romano here with some big news! Wow, it's cold in here. Did the AC break or something?"

At the same time, Latifah called Ray and said, "Hey Ray, ready to give the big announcement? I see you got my gift. I thought it would be fun," as snow began to fall on the soundstage. Ray then reveals that Ice Age 6 is coming to theatres.

John added, "The Herd is back, baby! I gotta call everybody I know." The video was shared with the caption, “Just announced at #D23Brasil: Ice Age 6 is now in production! ❄️ Ray Romano, John Leguizamo, Queen Latifah, Denis Leary, and Simon Pegg are returning for an all-new big screen adventure.”

Ice Age is an American media franchise centring on a group of mammals surviving the Pleistocene ice age. It consists of computer-animated films, short films, TV specials and a series of video games. The five films that were released in theatres are Ice Age in 2002, Ice Age: The Meltdown in 2006, Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs in 2009, Ice Age: Continental Drift in 2012, and Ice Age: Collision Course in 2016.

