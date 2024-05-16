From Fashion to Queen: Before losing Yash & Kiara Advani’s Toxic, Kareena Kapoor Khan missed out on these 6 hit films

Kareena Kapoor Khan has given the industry several hit films and iconic characters. But there have also been successful movies that she missed out on, the latest being Yash starrer Toxic. She was roped in to play the Rocking Star’s onscreen sister, but Bebo reportedly stepped out citing a tight schedule. Rumours suggested that she walked out of the project because she was not sure about her screen time since Kiara Advani had been cast opposite Yash. After Kareena’s recent cryptic post on social media, some also believe that she opted out of the film because she was not happy with the remuneration offered. The buzz now is that Nayanthara might replace her in Toxic. As we wait for an official announcement, let’s look at films rejected by Kareena which turned out to be hits. Kareena Kapoor Khan opts out of Yash and Kiara Advani starrer Toxic

Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003)

Who can forget the big fallout between BFFs Kareena and Karan Johar. While some rumours suggest that the filmmaker was miffed with the actor for asking for a hefty remuneration, other reports state that Kareena wanted Karan to direct the film and walked out when that didn’t happen. No matter what the reason, the film ultimately went to Preity G Zinta, who was wonderful as Naina Catherine Kapur opposite Aman Mathur aka Shah Rukh Khan

Fashion (2008)

Kareena gave fans a taste of her versatility with Madhur Bhandarkar’s 2012 film Heroine. But that was after she lost his blockbuster hit Fashion to global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Bebo reportedly said no to the epic women-centric film due to her busy schedule. Well, her loss was PeeCee’s gain because she won hearts along with several awards for her extraordinary performance

Chennai Express (2013)

The Rohit Shetty directorial made us fall in love with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s chemistry all over again. The two were phenomenal as Rahul and Meenamma and their film became the highest-grossing Bollywood release at the time. If rumours are to be believed, Kareena was the first choice for Meenamma aka Meenalochni’s iconic character. However, she reportedly had to say no because of date issues

Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (2013)

In 2013, Sanjay Leela Bhansali introduced us to Ram and Leela. These beloved characters turned out to be one of the most iconic roles played by Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. Off camera, the actors fell in love on set and the rest is history! But Bebo should get the credit for playing an unintentional cupid because it was she who rejected Leela’s role, as it did not interest her. Instead, she signed Gori Tere Pyaar Mein (2013) opposite Imran Khan, reuniting with filmmaker and bestie KJo

Queen (2013)

There was a time when Kareena rejected 4-6 films in a year, and Queen was one of them. Bebo had stated that she did not want to do anything that was not ‘great’ in her opinion. Well, the Vikas Bahl comedy drama ultimately went to Kangana Ranaut and emerged to be one of her best performances of all time

Dil Dhadakne Do (2015)

Kareena was roped in to play cousin Ranbir Kapoor’s onscreen sister in this film. However, after Ranbir walked out due to scheduling conflicts, Kareena also dropped out of the Zoya Akhtar project. In the end, Priyanka and Ranveer Singh played the role of siblings Ayesha Mehra and Kabir Mehra, setting goals for fans

Kareena has opted out of Toxic, but she does have another much-awaited project in her kitty. The actor will soon shine on the silver screen in Singham Again, alongside Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar.