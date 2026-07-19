From Govinda to Preity Zinta: Actors ready for their grand comeback!

After a significant break from the screen, these actors are now gearing up to return to the spotlight

Govinda

Govinda, Preity Zinta and many other celebs are making their comeback.

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Hero No 1 held a press conference on July 13 to officially announce Roopa, a film he is not just starring in but also producing himself. He introduced newcomer Rani Swarnkar as his leading lady and reflected on years of being sidelined: “People kept saying, ‘Now he won’t appear in films anymore.’” His last theatrical lead was Rangeela Raja in 2019 and now 7 years later, Chi-chi is back

Also Read| Raghav Juyal says audiences need Govinda-style entertainers again: ‘People need to forget their tension’ | Interview

Imran Khan

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{{^usCountry}} The chocolate boy’s return has been a slow quiet one, after he stepped away just as quietly from Bollywood in 2015. After a decade away from acting, Imran made his onscreen reappearance through a cameo in uncle Aamir Khan and Vir Das’ Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos this year. But the official comeback is the upcoming Adhure Hum Adhure Tum, a Netflix romantic dramedy directed by Break Ke Baad’s Danish Aslam, co-starring Bhumi Pednekar. Imran, who is also co-producing, described the set as “the happiest I’ve ever been on” Preity Zinta {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The chocolate boy’s return has been a slow quiet one, after he stepped away just as quietly from Bollywood in 2015. After a decade away from acting, Imran made his onscreen reappearance through a cameo in uncle Aamir Khan and Vir Das’ Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos this year. But the official comeback is the upcoming Adhure Hum Adhure Tum, a Netflix romantic dramedy directed by Break Ke Baad’s Danish Aslam, co-starring Bhumi Pednekar. Imran, who is also co-producing, described the set as “the happiest I’ve ever been on” Preity Zinta {{/usCountry}}

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Preity Zinta is making a comeback with not one but two exciting projects. The actor returns to the big screen with Batwara 1947, originally titled Lahore 1947, on August 14 alongside Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi and Ali Fazal. The film has been produced by Aamir Khan. She has also been announced as part of Kunal Kemmu’s directorial Vibe, a comedy drama on OTT. Her last theatrical lead was Bhaiaji Superhit in 2018

Celina Jaitly

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The actor has spent recent years fighting a child custody battle and campaigning for the return of her brother, retired Major Vikrant Kumar Jaitly, from UAE custody. In July 2026 she announced she is returning to the big screen after 15 years with Sister Nibedita, a biopic on the Irish-born disciple of Swami Vivekananda, directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Ram Kamal Mukherjee. “I had to walk through my own fire to arrive at this moment,” she wrote on Instagram