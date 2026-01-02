From high-voltage film clashes, starry weddings, to Shah Rukh-Salman Khan's big screen outings- what to expect from 2026
Here's a lowdown on some exciting things underway in showbiz in 2026.
2026 is set to be an eventful year for all the film fans, with some big clashes, celebrity weddings, and more underway. Check them out:
HIGH VOLTAGE CLASHES
Dhurandhar vs Toxic on March 19
Part 2 of Aditya Dhar’s blockbuster Dhurandhar has blocked March 19 for the release of it’s second installment. And it’s headed for a massive clash with Yash’s Toxic. It will be interesting to see how the battle for screens will play out.
Avengers Doomsday vs Dune 3 on December 18
A repeat of the infamous Barbiehiemer? Well looks like it, because the return of Robert Downey Jr in Avengers Doomsday and Dune 3 are both scheduled for the same day in December. Which side are you on?
WEDDING BLISS
Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben
Singer Stebin Ben and actor Nupur Sanon are set to marry in an Udaipur wedding on January 11. The celebration will be spread across three days.
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda
This couple has not revealed anything yet officially- but their shy giggles and recent rumours of an engagement have said it all. The much loved couple is expected to tie the knot this year.
REUNIONS
Akshay Kumar-Raveena Tandon (Welcome To The Jungle)
Actors Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon are reuniting on the big screen for Welcome To The Jungle- 21 years after last being seen together in Police Force: An Inside story in 2004.
Akshay Kumar-Priyadarshan (Bhooth Bangla)
This actor-director combo has given us cult hits such as Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Hera Pheri. And now they are reuniting, 20 years after last working on Bhagam Bhaag (2006), for the horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla.
Ranbir Kapoor-Sanjay Leela Bhansali (Love and War)
A mentor and his protege are joining hands again. Ranbir Kapoor, who was launched in the 2007 film Saawariya, has reunited with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Love & War. The film co stars Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.
KHAN FACTOR
Shah Rukh Khan back on the big screen with King
The King will be back to reclaim his throne- Shah Rukh is set with his thriller King, whose cast boasts of a multitude of stars- Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan among others. The exact date is yet to be revealed.
Salman Khan with Battle of Galwan
The teaser of Salman Khan’s next Battle of Galwaan was released recently, and will be based on the face off between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan region in 2020. Chitrangda Singh co stars with him.