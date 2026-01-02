From high-voltage film clashes, starry weddings, to Shah Rukh-Salman Khan's big screen outings- what to expect from 2026

2026 is set to be an eventful year for all the film fans, with some big clashes, celebrity weddings, and more underway. Check them out:

A repeat of the infamous Barbiehiemer? Well looks like it, because the return of Robert Downey Jr in Avengers Doomsday and Dune 3 are both scheduled for the same day in December. Which side are you on?

Part 2 of Aditya Dhar’s blockbuster Dhurandhar has blocked March 19 for the release of it’s second installment. And it’s headed for a massive clash with Yash’s Toxic. It will be interesting to see how the battle for screens will play out.

Singer Stebin Ben and actor Nupur Sanon are set to marry in an Udaipur wedding on January 11. The celebration will be spread across three days.

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda This couple has not revealed anything yet officially- but their shy giggles and recent rumours of an engagement have said it all. The much loved couple is expected to tie the knot this year.