Garvita Sadhwani hints at her return in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: I'm not a part of the leap but…

Garvita Sadhwani’s journey in the popular television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (YRKKH), has come to an end. The show is gearing up for a 7-year-leap which will see the entry of new characters and story line. Speaking to us, Garvita confirms her exit from the show following the leap. “Yes, the news is true. My journey in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has ended. The show has taken a leap, and my character Ruhi is not going to be a part of that leap,” she shares. Garvita Sadhwani

However, she is quick to clarify that it might not be a permanent departure. “You can't call it an end for my character, as it's uncertain whether Ruhi will return to the show or not. There is always that possibility,” she says.

Garvita explains that she was informed about the creative decision in advance. “I was told about the leap, and for any show to keep progressing, the makers need to keep introducing new twists and turns. The current storyline has no space for Ruhi, but who can predict the upcoming plot of the show,” she remarks.

Reflecting on her initial apprehensions on replacing Pratiksha Honmukhe as Ruhi when she joined the show, Garvita shares, “When I came on to the show, I was a little bit worried, as I was taking up a character that was already played by someone. But the kind of love that I have received for this character has left me with immense love and gratitude.” She adds, “I don't think I've seen love like this in any other show and neither does any other show on TV has a following like this.”

Ask her how the YRKKH cast reacted to her exit, and she mentions: “I actually didn’t speak to anybody about it until the very last day. When they found out, they were very shocked because they had no clue. They were sad, but they are also very optimistic that I’ll come back.”

The actor feels fortunate to have got the chance to play Ruhi, as the character gave her scope to experiment. “There’s not one emotion that I’ve not played with. Be it anger, love, hatred, vulnerability, insecurity, trauma — everything. This is such a fulfilling character and I’m very lucky that I got it,” she says.