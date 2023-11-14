Giddh, Tuesday’s Women, Iron Women Of Manipur among projects selected for India’s Film Bazaar

From the feeling of grief to the complexities of quarantine to the shackles of patriarchy to the consequences of environmental change to women power, myriad emotions and themes will be under the spotlight through the films which have been selected for Film Bazaar Recommends at the upcoming 54th edition of International Film Festival of India in Goa. Still of Ladakh

This year, Sanjay Mishra’s Giddh, Imaad Shah’s Tuesday’s Women, Bengali film Where My Grandmother Lives and horror film The Exile are among the selections at Film Bazaar Recommends.

Film Bazaar Recommends selections, comprising features as well as documentaries, are chosen from over 200 shorts, mid-length films, docs, and features submitted in the Viewing Room this year, out of which 10 were selected by NFDC Film Bazaar team.

When it comes to Fiction Shorts category, the picked films include Pulkit Arora’s multilingual Anu, about a widow confronting her grief, Chandan Singh Shekhawat’s project Roti Koon Banasi, exploring the conventional ideas of patriarchy and masculinity, Imaad Shah’s Tuesday’s Women which plays with language and music, and Sanjay Mishra’s Giddh director by Manish Saini about an old man struggling to make ends meet.

Opening up about the selection, Imaad, son of actor Naseeruddin Shah, says, “The Film Bazaar has consistently supported some of the best films coming out of the country. It feels great that my first film as a director has been selected to be there this year, and I hope that this helps it reach a wider audience”.

To which, Radhika Lavu, prouder of Giddh, adds, “The speaks a universal language that we believe pierces the very soul and gauges the conscience. We are immensely honoured to be selected in Film Bazaar Recommends and for its appreciation of a genre that is rarely explored. It has also been a tremendous pleasure to have one of the finest actors of our country, Sanjay Mishra ji with us, to steward our vision and essay a deeply layered character and his inner world so poignantly”.

In the Docu Shorts category, there are projects such as Gopi by Nishanth Gurumurthy exploring emotions such as social standing and environmental catastrophe and Haoban Paban Kumar’s Iron Women Of Manipur which is a tribute to the sports personalities.

Tasmiah Afrin Mou’s Bengali language Where My Grandmother Lives is part of the Docu Mid-Length category along with Ladakh have been chosen. The Features category includes Samman Roy’s horror film The Exile, an animated film Return of The Jungle. The lineup reflects the diversity of Indian cinema not just through the stories, but languages as well.

“I am delighted to know that my mid-length documentary has received a Film Bazaar recommendation. I think it will play an important role in determining the future of my film. As a Bangladeshi independent filmmaker, after making a documentary film, it is quite difficult to get a proper a distributor or broadcaster. Recommending my film on a competitive and prestigious platform like Film Bazaar is an added bonus for me,” Mou says.

