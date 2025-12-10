Got their due! Priyadarshan, Laxman Utekar and more react to Akshaye Khanna, Bobby Deol's smashing comebacks
Akshaye Khanna's smashing comeback with Dhurandhar, and Bobby Deol's return to form with Animal (2023) has thrilled fans, especially Gen Z.
Everyone loves an underdog finally getting their moment in the spotlight and right now, it's actors Akshaye Khanna (50) and Bobby Deol (56) stealing it. Gen Z can't get enough of Akshaye, while Bobby has been crowned "Lord Bobby" online, with fans going all out for their favourites. Akshaye's recent performance in Dhurandhar has earned universal praise, especially after his dance to the film's catchy Arabic number went viral. Earlier this year, Chhaava had also won him widespread admiration, proving his charm just keeps growing Similarly, Bobby, who had been away from the mainstream for a few years, is back in a big way. Animal (2023) reignited his career, with his entry song Jamal Kudu becoming a instant rage. And this year, The Bads of Bollywood further cemented his renewed fan base.
Trade analysts see this as a positive: for the industry. Komal Nahta notes, "It's all about getting that right role. Bobby had a small role in Animal but it created a tremendous impact. On social media, Gen Z has dubbed him as Lord Bobby for long."
He adds that the social media love for both stars isn't fleeting. "We need more good actors. Akshaye should keep signing more films and not retreat after Chhaava and now Dhurandhar," Nahta says.
Here's what filmmakers, who have collaborated with Akshaye in the past, have to say about him going viral:
Priyadarshan, who has collaborated with Akshaye on multiple films, isn’t aware of the resurgence of Jeetu from Videocon (Hungama, 2003) a now cult character of Akshaye, when we reach out. But he says, “Look at Akshaye’s performance even in Drishyam 2. It’s not just about Gen Z, people have always loved him. Earlier, PR and the media made an actor, but today people have their own opinions. You cannot close your eyes towards that. People talking about him today means he was always a genuinely favourite artiste. Award shows and all ignored him, but I count him as one of the top five actors in the last 20 years.”
Laxman Utekar, who directed Akshaye in Chhaava earlier this year, says, “I always had Akshaye Khanna only in mind as Aurangzab in Chhaava. The kind of performer he is, his physique… when we did his look test, it was magical. The recognition he is getting now with Dhurandhar… he deserves more success than Chhaava and Dhurandhar.”
Ramesh Taurani, co producer of Race 3- Bobby's comeback film in 2018 after a career slump- is thrilled with the actor's return to the limelight He says, "Bobby was a star even before his clebut film... I can't describe the craze people had for him even before he launched. He's not only good-looking but now a solid actor too