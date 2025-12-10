Got their due! Priyadarshan, Laxman Utekar and more react to Akshaye Khanna, Bobby Deol's smashing comebacks

Everyone loves an underdog finally getting their moment in the spotlight and right now, it's actors Akshaye Khanna (50) and Bobby Deol (56) stealing it. Gen Z can't get enough of Akshaye, while Bobby has been crowned "Lord Bobby" online, with fans going all out for their favourites. Akshaye's recent performance in Dhurandhar has earned universal praise, especially after his dance to the film's catchy Arabic number went viral. Earlier this year, Chhaava had also won him widespread admiration, proving his charm just keeps growing Similarly, Bobby, who had been away from the mainstream for a few years, is back in a big way. Animal (2023) reignited his career, with his entry song Jamal Kudu becoming a instant rage. And this year, The Bads of Bollywood further cemented his renewed fan base.

Trade analysts see this as a positive: for the industry. Komal Nahta notes, "It's all about getting that right role. Bobby had a small role in Animal but it created a tremendous impact. On social media, Gen Z has dubbed him as Lord Bobby for long."

He adds that the social media love for both stars isn't fleeting. "We need more good actors. Akshaye should keep signing more films and not retreat after Chhaava and now Dhurandhar," Nahta says.

Here's what filmmakers, who have collaborated with Akshaye in the past, have to say about him going viral: