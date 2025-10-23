Govinda’s daughter Tina Ahuja opens up about his accidental gun shot: ‘White jeans poora laal ho gaya tha’

Back in October last year, the entire country was left shocked when news of actor Govinda getting shot made headlines. Govinda, fondly known as Chi Chi, accidentally shot himself with a licensed revolver when it slipped from his hand at his Mumbai residence, resulting in a bullet wound on his left knee. The actor was rushed to Criticare Hospital by his daughter Tina Ahuja, where he underwent surgery to have the bullet removed. A few days later, Govinda was discharged from the hospital. Several fans and paparazzi reached the hospital to meet the actor. In a video from the same, Tina was seen in tears. The star kid has now opened up about the accident and why she broke down.

In a recent interview with Filmygyan, when asked why she broke down into tears when Govinda was discharged from the hospital, Tina Ahuja shared, “Woh uss time pe mera tear of victory tha. Kyunki maine uss time pe literally bhagwan se itni prarthnayein ki thi. Aur bohot mujhe uss time pe achha laga tha ki mere father was healthy, happy and he was out of it. Because first he was in the ICCU and I was sleeping down and then he was shifted to the ICU. And my father naa, woh bohot finicky hain. Woh bohot desi hain. Toh woh drips nahi lena, woh antibiotics nahi lena, unko bohot yeh sab cheezon se irritation hoti hai. Toh jab ek insaan woh fight kar raha hota hai naa ki yaar ab kya karein, ab kaise karein. And I was literally sleeping down in the ICU and I wanted him to be back.”

Tina recalled, “Bas uss time pe, because jab woh gun shot hua bhi tha, I was the one who took him to the hospital, and I had seen he was going... woh actually jaa rahe the ek event ke liye Calcutta, aur woh early morning flight thi. And maine bakaida woh movies mein jaise hota hai naa... He was wearing a white pant, white jeans lagayi thi aur white t-shirt tha aur jacket tha. Woh poora white jeans jo hai naa poora laal ho gaya tha. And I told him, ‘Papa, yeh all thanks to all your movies,’ ki woh jo bolte hain naa flashback mein aa gaya, you had the courage to fight back and you know, to go to the hospital. Aur mujhe pata hai woh kaise main unko leke gayi thi wahan pe. Toh it was just that, ek hota hai naa ki khushi ke aansu, ki thank you god he's back. Bas wohi tha. And I'm very emotional, I'm little desi hun main thodi si.”

On the work front, Govinda is all set to make his comeback onscreen after 6 years with the film Duniyadari. His wife Ssunita Ahuja has started her own YouTube vlog channel and their son Yashvardhan Ahuja will soon make his Bollywood debut.