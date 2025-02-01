Dibyendu Bhattacharya: Hope content continues to rule on OTT

Actor Dibyendu Bhattacharya has carved a niche for himself in the digital space, particularly with shows like Sacred Games, Undekhi, The Gone Game, and more recently Griha Laxmi. Having been involved in both theatre and digital storytelling, he is confident that OTT platforms will continue to play a central role in the future of Indian cinema. Dibyendu Bhattacharya was recently seen in Griha Laxmi.

Discussing the growing significance of streaming platforms, Bhattacharya tells us, “OTT platforms are not just the present, but the future of the entertainment industry. Right now, they are already a dominant force in entertainment, and their influence will only grow. During the pandemic, when people couldn’t step out, OTT services brought entertainment directly to our homes, offering the convenience of watching on our own terms.”

He continues, “Log ab waise bhi bahar kam jaate hai for entertainment. Cinema halls mein releases bhi 1-2 hi hoti, and even then, audiences only turn up if there’s a huge star cast. Footfall has significantly decreased. The whole space is currently dominated by OTT.”

Despite the OTT boom, the actor expresses hope that content continues to rule and flourish on the medium and that formulaic films don’t begin to dominate the space.

“OTT started as a content driven industry and even now we get to see good content. I hope it stays like this kyunki corrupt hone mein bahut zyada time lagta nahi hai,” he ends.