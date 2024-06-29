Ek hi jaisa dikhna is an actor’s death, says Jamtara actor Dibyendu Bhattacharya

Actor Dibyendu Bhattacharya, who has spent 25 years in the industry, says he has finally understood how to strike work and life balance. Actor Dibyendu Bhattacharya

“After being in the profession for so many years, I can say that I learned and unlearned a lot about life. It’s not easy to go with the flow as acting is not a 9 to 5 job. It’s an art. For me, an extempore approach and staying connected with people around has worked in the long run. In all these years, my only point was ki khaali nahin baithna hai. So, joh bhi mila from the day my first film, Monsoon Wedding (2001), was released, I worked towards it, with the same zeal. The only thing I do at my end is not to repeat myself as an actor, ek hi jaisa dikhna is an actor’s death,” says the Criminal Justice and Maharani actor.

Bhattacharya says there is no such thing as a bankable actor. “It’s a slippery field, you never know what will work, what won’t. Kuchh bhi bankable nahin ho sakta iss industry mein,” says the actor.

He adds, “Yes, your directors can trust you to play a certain role to the best of your ability and that’s it. Also, the biggest twist is that as actors, we do our job. At times, even though all is in place, still many projects don’t get to see the light of the day. That is where the real challenge is. OTT is better that way! A few of my films, including Chakda Express, still awaits release.”

The Poacher actor, who initially directed plays, has something in mind for theatre and films. “Theatre se alag ho nahin sakte. I have a few things on my bucket list that I will direct once again as I used to in my theatre days in the late ’80s. But you never know, as theatre asks for dedication and it’s quite time consuming. For now, I am constantly on something or the other. For instance, I am wrapping a series with director Sriram Raghavan then the film Ek Ruka Hua Faisla is in post-production. Other than that, whatever time I have, I just go back to painting and be with my family,” he ends.