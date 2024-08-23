Gulzar: Hindi film music of today is all about leg-shaking tracks, aapka sir nahin jhoomta hai

From Mirza Ghalib to Marasim and Jazbaat, who can forget the classic ghazal albums Gulzar released back in the day? The veteran poet-lyricist, who turned 90 on Sunday (August 18), continues to be passionate about the genre. His purpose is to ensure that the “current generation understands and respects ghazal and semi classical music”. Speaking to us, Gulzar adds, “The Hindi film music of today that the current generation enjoys is all about leg-shaking tracks, which are only based on beats. But genres like ghazal and semi-classical make your heart groove, aapka sir jhoomta hai aur haath taal deta rehta hai. So, it’s important for the current generation to understand these music forms and their richness.” Gulzar(Photo: PTI)

Gulzar with ghazal singer Sumeet Tappoo and composer Bhavdeep Jaipurwale

The lyricist adds that he is selective about the Bollywood projects he takes on as “film music is just one aspect, a lot of other things keep me busy”. He shares, “I have come up with a ghazal album, Dil Pareshan Karta Hai, which features young ghazal singer Sumeet Tappoo and composer Bhavdeep Jaipurwale.”

On a lighter note, Gulzar goes on to talk about his fascination with writing songs with heart as the subject. “Once, my doctor asked me if I had any heart-related issues. I told him, ‘Heart ki toh bahut problem hai sahab. Heart ki problem nahin hogi toh main shayar kaisa?’,” he jokes, as he goes on to explain how he penned the ghazal Dil Pareshan Karta Hai: “Bhavdeep wanted me to write something lighthearted that the current generation could relate to. He was impressed with my song Dil Toh Bachcha Hai Ji (Ishqiya; 2010) and wanted something on similar lines. I thought aaj bhale sabka dil bachcha na ho, par pareshan karta hai. That’s how the hookline of the ghazal came about. I hope the listeners of today relate to it.”

Other than music, what else keeps him occupied? “I have translated poems by more than 400 poets. And more recently, I have translated contemporary poetry in 34 languages of India by 279 poets. It took me nine years to do that and turn it into a book. That’s my calling now, something that keeps me busy,” he ends.