Gurmeet Choudhary celebrates Baisakhi with family: I teach my daughters Lianna and Divisha all about our culture

Gurmeet Choudhary's two little munchkins Lianna and Divisha dress up in their best ethnic outfits for every festival and Baisakhi is no different. "Recently, I was shooting in Patiala, so I got the authentic matching clothes for Debina and my daughters, and everyone will wear them. Mere lie matching nahi mila!" says the actor, adding, "We make sure to teach Lianna and Divisha about our culture, in fact all the festivals. Mai humesha se chaahta tha ki mai apne bachchon ko humaare tradition ke baare mai sab sikhaau. They are excited and happy at every festival, chaahe Diwali ho ya Baisakhi. Once they grow older, both Debina and I will try to inculcate such values in both our kids." Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee

"Jo bachpan se mai karta aaya hu, vohi karne ka plan hai iss saal bhi - Naye kapde pehno, achi sweets khaao," expresses Choudhary, reflecting on his cherished plans this year childhood memories of Baisakhi. "The most special part about this Baisakhi is that the whole family is here luckily. Both our moms and dads are here, and Lianna and Divisha ab samajhdaar horahi hain. Mere liye thoda healthy khaana banega, mai toh 365 days controlled hi khaata hu. Baisakhi comes once a year toh thoda bahut idhar udhar hoga hi, I know."

Documenting every moment is a cherished practice for Choudhary and his family. "Hum document bhi karte hain harr moment ko. It's the best thing that life mai jab bhi hum aage jaayenge, sab documented hota hai humaare paas," the 40-year-old explains.

Recalling his childhood spent in army cantonments, Choudhary fondly reminisces about the grand celebrations of Baisakhi within the military community. "My dad was in the army so we used to live in Cantt. Baisakhi bahut dhoom dhaam se manaayi jaati hai army mai. All the families used to celebrate together. Khaane peene ka bahut temptation hota tha uss time, because fauj mai bahut lavish khaana banaaya jaata hai," he says, adding, "Saare dharam ke log milke ek saath celebrate karte hain. Bachpan se yahi karta aaya hu, harr saal yahi hota tha. It used to happen in different places as per the posting. I have celebrated baisakhi in Srinagar, Delhi, and in many other states."

Throughout the years and various postings, Choudhary has embraced Baisakhi's traditions, including the ritual of consuming yellow rice and indulging in homemade sweets. "Yellow rice is something that we eat every year as a ritual. And, I love eating sweets on Baisakhi. My mom makes very tasty coconut laddoos, it's my favourite," the actor shares.