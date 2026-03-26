Gurmeet Choudhary: Ram Navami is a reminder of faith, positivity, and staying grounded in life

There are roles that shape an actor’s career, and then there are those that quietly seep into one’s life, and for actor Gurmeet Choudhary, portraying the role of Lord Rama in 2009 television show Ramayan was not just a defining moment on screen, but a turning point that continues to influence how he lives, thinks, and celebrates faith, especially on Ram Navami. Gurmeet Choudhary

Years after stepping into the role, Gurmeet finds that the festival, which is being celebrated today, has taken on a far more introspective meaning for him. “Ram Navami is a very special day for me. It reminds me of faith, positivity, and staying grounded in life,” he says, framing the occasion not just as a celebration, but as a reminder of values he actively tries to uphold. His observance of the day remains rooted in simplicity, as he tells us, “There are no elaborate festivities, just a quiet morning of prayers at home, spent in the company of my family. It’s always a peaceful day with family (wife Debina Bonnerjee, and twins Lianna and Divisha).”

The festival, he adds, also carries a collective significance, bringing people together in ways that go beyond faith. “It connects people through faith and positivity. It brings families and communities closer,” he states, adding that the shift in his relationship with the festival is unmistakable, as playing Lord Rama changed not just his understanding of the character, but also his own approach to life. “After playing Ram, the feeling has become deeper. I celebrate it with more understanding and gratitude now,” he reflects. The role, over time, has blurred the lines between performance and personal belief, he adds. “It feels more personal and also comes with a sense of responsibility to live by those values,” shares Gurmeet, acknowledging the quiet pressure that comes with embodying a figure so deeply respected.

That awareness, however, began right from the moment he was cast back in 2009. “I felt blessed and nervous at the same time. It was a huge responsibility, that demanded not just preparation, but discipline and emotional control.” The 42-year-old adds, “Maintaining calmness and dignity in every scene was challenging. Ram is very composed, so I had to control my emotions a lot,” he says. That process, he admits, didn’t end when the shoot wrapped, it stayed with him, shaping the way he responds to situations in his everyday life.

The impact is perhaps most visible in how audiences continue to engage with him, as for many, he is still seen through the lens of Lord Rama. Recalling a memory, Gurmeet shares, “One memory I cherish is when people would touch my feet, seeing me as Ram. It was very humbling.” Off screen, too, the influence of the character is evident in quieter, more personal ways. “It made me more patient and understanding. I try to handle situations with more calmness now. Patience and righteousness are the qualities that I resonate with him.”

For Gurmeet, the true essence of Ram Navami lies beyond rituals, as he shares: “It is an opportunity for self-reflection, it’s about being a better human, not just rituals. It’s about values and inner peace.” He adds, “ “In today’s fast life, Lord Ram’s values like honesty and respect are more important than ever.”

Ask him if he would like to play the modern-day Ram, the actor mentions how he sees no disconnect. “A modern Ram would still stand for truth, respect, and responsibility in today’s world. Ram Navami is no longer just a festival I observe; it is a quiet checkpoint, a moment to realign with the values that a role once introduced me to,” he wraps.