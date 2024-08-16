Happy Birthday David Dhawan: 5 remakes of his films we want Varun Dhawan in, from Mujhse Shaadi Karogi to Biwi No.1

David Dhawan's iconic filmography features some of the most hilarious comedies of all time. Two of these films were remakes of his masterpieces featuring his actor son Varun Dhawan. Coolie No. 1 (2020) was decent but Judwaa 2 (2017) won several hearts, especially Salman Khan's epic cameo. So when are the father-son duo planning to collaborate again? David Dhawan film remakes we want to see Varun Dhawan in

Well, today on David's birthday, we hope he announces a remake of one of his following films starring Varun!

Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya (2005)

In the 2005 rom com, Salman lies to his onscreen girlfriend Katrina Kaif about being married. When she insists on meeting his wife, Salman requests his assistant Sushmita Sen to pretend to be his wife. We can totally imagine Varun as ‘jhootha doctor’

Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004)

Another Salman-starrer that Varun would perfectly fit into is this comic gem. Lead star Sameer, who is battling temper issues, moves to Goa. There he falls in love with Priyanka Chopra Jonas. While Varun would be great as Sameer, Kartik Aaryan could be cast as the iconic Wicked Sunny which was played by Akshay Kumar

Chal Mere Bhai (2000)

Two brothers fall for the same girl. One sacrifices his love. But who does she end up with? With his impeccable comic timing, Varun would be great as Prem aka Salman. The team could also rope in Arjun Kapoor as the big brother because his real-life bromance with Varun is quite adorable

Biwi No.1 (1991)

Varun and Sara Ali Khan's chemistry in Coolie No. 1 was cute, which is why we feel their jodi deserves a second chance. They would be adorable as the lead stars of Biwi No. 1. We can totally imagine Ananya Panday in Sushmita's role

Haseena Maan Jaayegi (1991)

When we are talking about David's films, how can we ever forget Govinda. The two were a match made in heaven and have several hits to their name. One such film was Haseena Maan Jaayegi. A remake of the same would be a terrific addition to Varun's filmography

As we wait for David and Varun to announce their next film together, we wish the filmmaker a glorious birthday today.