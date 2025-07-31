How birthday girl Kiara Advani met Sidharth Malhotra for the first time; KJo had revealed ‘Sidharth called me…’

Bollywood beauty Kiara Advani is celebrating her 34th birthday today. This birthday is extra special because it marks the actor’s first as a new mother to her newborn daughter. Over the years, Kiara has made a mark in the Hindi film industry, leaving a lasting impact on audiences with each performance. But her love story with husband and fellow actor Sidharth Malhotra is definitely one of the biggest and most important highlights of Kiara’s journey. Today, while Kiara enjoys her big day with Sidharth and their daughter, let’s revisit the first time the love birds met. No, Karan Johar did not play cupid. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani

However, filmmaker and friend Karan Johar was a very important part of Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s first meeting. Back in 2023, months after the star couple tied the knot, Karan revealed how the actors met. In a chat with his students Varun Dhawan and Sidharth on his chat show, KJo remembered, “I'll tell you where they met for the first time. We were wrapping... It was strange. It was serendipitous, or whatever the word is. We had just wrapped Lust Stories, where she shot that big scene.” When Varun interjected to point out that Kiara is Sidharth's wife now, the latter coolly replied, “It's fine. I am not offended. She did shoot it.”

Karan continued, “So we shot the scene and we wrapped the film. We went to Amrit, a friend of ours, he was having a birthday party. And I was meeting him also for the first time because Neha Dhupia took us. We all went there. There was Vicky, there was Kiara, there was me, there was Neha Dhupia. And then Sidharth Malhotra called me, and I told him, ‘We're at this party in Bandra. Why don't you come?’ Not realising anything.” Sidharth chimed in and shared, “I met Vicky, Kiara and Amrit all together, for the first time.” KJo went on, “But at that party, you came. Somehow you said, ‘Okay, I will come,’ which is not your personality. And that's where he met Kiara for the first time. So, I didn't make them meet. It just so happened that they met. You know, it was an eventuality.”

How sweet is that? Sidharth and Kiara have come a long way as partners and are now enjoying the blissful chapter of parenthood in their happily ever after. We wish Kiara all the love and joy on her birthday today!