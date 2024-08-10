Kylie Jenner turns 27: Travis Scott to Timothée Chalamet, rounding up the birthday girl's high-profile romances

Kylie Jenner is now 27! The beauty and makeup mogul turns a year older today, August 10. This unfortunately, coincides with news of American rapper and singer — also Kylie's ex-partner — Travis Scott, being arrested in Paris. Like many other celebrities, Travis' presence in Paris was in lieu of the soon-to-conclude Olympics. He, in tow with rapper Quavo, were seen attending the men's basketball semi-finals. In the wee hours of August 9 however, Travis was arrested at the Georges V hotel after reportedly being involved in a bout of 'violence' against a security agent. From Travis Scott to Timothee Chalamet: Putting the spotlight on birthday girl Kylie Jenner's high-profile romances(Photos: X)

Coming back to Kylie, Travis makes up for but one chapter of the birthday girl's love life. Here's putting the spotlight on all her romances.

Short-lived romances: Cody Simpson and Jaden Smith

Kylie, thanks to the Kardashian-Jenner clan's undying legacy in pop culture, has for all practical purposes grown up in the public eye. This of course means that even the most casual of romances involving her, have received rapt media attention. One of the earliest names in this regard was Australian singer and actor Cody Simpson. Or should we say 'K'ody? Cody and Kylie were rumoured to be seeing each other for a hot minute around 2011. The rumours fizzled out soon enough and their alleged romance was forgotten.

The same can be said about rapper and actor Jaden Smith though he and Kylie actually go a long way back. The two were part of a lot of the same social circles and were friends for a while before their rumoured romance began. This too, was never officially acknowledged by either but there was a point of time when Kylie referred to Jaden as her "best friend". The most famous photo of theirs is undoubtedly the one where they are captured walking out of a movie theatre, hand-in-hand. OG Kylie fans will know the gossip behind the shot.

Tyga

Rapper Tyga was Kylie's first big love. As a matter of fact, the moment the two first met one another in 2011— Kendall Jenner's 16th birthday party to be exact, is documented in an earlier episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. At the time, Tyga was engaged to model Blac Chyna. It wasn't long before Kylie and Tyga started getting linked together though the latter categorically dismissed the possibility. The Ferrari and tattoo he gifted her on her 18th birthday however, undoubtedly let the cat out of the bag. The two dated for a while before going on a break of sorts in May 2016. Though a reconciliation followed, they called their romance off for good in April 2017.

It is worth mentioning that Kylie and Tyga, as per the beauty mogul's own admission never had a big fight or disagreement leading to their breakup. "There was absolutely not one thing wrong with me and T. He and I will always, always have a bond...I decided that I'm really young. I don't want to look back in five years from now and feel like he took something from me when he's really not that type of person", she shared on an episode of her short-lived reality show spin-off Life of Kylie.

Travis Scott

Kylie and Travis Scott's relationship hit several milestones as soon as it commenced. They sparked dating rumours following their photos from Coachella 2017, something which stood all but confirmed when they got matching tattoos.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott in happier times(Photo: X)

Rumours of her being pregnant with their first child took the internet by storm around September of the same year, though neither addressed it. The news of their daughter Stormi Webster's arrival was officially shared in February 2018.

The two called it quits for a lengthy period starting October 2019. Their brief reconciliation in 2021 resulted in their second child, son Aire, in February 2022. The two split up for good within a year of Aire's arrival. The reasons doing the rounds of the internet was their difference in priorities.

Timothée Chalamet

In April 2023, reports of Kylie and actor Timothée Chalamet having set their eyes on one another started swirling. For months on end, insider reports maintained that though the two were hanging out every week, the vibe of the relationship thus far was casual and easygoing. Soon enough, the two started making public appearances together which included the US Open, Paris Fashion Week as well a Beyonce concert where they shared a kiss, confirming their romance.

Kylie also accompanied Timothée to the Golden Globes in January 2024, with their coy banter and PDA setting the internet on fire.

Though there were reports of them being done with their romance, as of July 2024, the two were confirmed to be still seeing each other.

Special mention: Drake

Back in 2019, when Kylie was on a break from her relationship with Travis, she was very briefly linked to rapper and singer Drake. Reports regarding this connection ranged from them being flirty to being ‘just friends’. No affirmative conclusion ever came of these rumours.

Drake photographed with Kylie Jenner(Photos: X)

We wish Kylie a very Happy Birthday!