Happy Birthday, Milind Soman: Throwback pictures of Indian runway's very own ‘James Bond’

Today on November 4, despite not looking like it, Milind Soman is celebrating his 59th birthday. As one of the early heartthrobs of Indian cinema, Milind has appeared in films such as 16 December (2002), Agni Varsha (2002) and Rules: Pyaar Ka Superhit Formula (2003). He has also ventured into English, foreign language films as well as TV series, including Valley of flowers de Pan Nalin (2006). Beyond acting, the hunk is also a celebrated model and is widely recognized as one of India's fittest celebrities. On this special day, let’s throwback to some of his most iconic pictures from his youth. Throwback pictures of Milind Soman

Born in 1965 in Glasgow, United Kingdom, Milind eventually moved to England before settling in Mumbai, India.

Milind Soman with Madhu Sapre

His father Prabhakar Soman, was a nuclear scientist, while his mother Usha, is a biochemist.

Milind received his education at Dr. Antonio Da Silva High School and Jr. College of Commerce in Mumbai, where he also earned a diploma in Electrical Engineering.

In 2012, Milind set a Limca Record by running 1,500 kilometres in just 30 days as part of the Greenathon initiative, aimed at raising environmental awareness.

Milind has become somewhat of a fitness freak

That same year, he founded Pinkathon, India’s largest women-only running event that promotes health and breast cancer awareness.

In April 2018, the supermodel tied the knot with Ankita Konwar. Milind was 52 and Ankita was 26 when they got married! The couple dated for 5 years until they finally decided to get married.

Naturally, with an age gap of 26 years, her parents were rather worried. “My family & a few others were worried because of the age gap between us. But it wasn’t an issue for us. So when they saw us together & they saw how happy I was around him, they agreed too,” she said.

In an old interview with Hindustan Times Brunch, Ankita had addressed the issue in greater depth. “When I decided to go out with him, I got to know the person he is. I started liking that person, adoring him over time, and eventually I fell in love with him. My friends were a little concerned, like every friend is when a new guy enters a friend’s life. But once they got to know him for real, they were supportive. My family, on the other hand, had a whole lot of questions about all our crazy differences, the age gap being a serious one amongst them. But again, when they met Milind and got to know how humble and real he was, they all accepted us wholeheartedly.” Happy birthday to the stud!