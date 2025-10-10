Happy birthday, Rekha! Steal her most glamorous looks for your Karwa Chauth 2025 night
It’s both Rekha’s birthday and Karwa Chauth, and if that’s not a sign to channel her timeless saree magic, we don’t know what is
Published on: Oct 10, 2025 4:39 PM IST
By Aadrika Sominder
It’s Karva Chauth 2025, which means two things — endless fasting and even more endless outfit crises. While many of you might already have your look planned down to the last bindi, procrastination has always been a fashionable woman's greatest enemy. But worry not, because there’s only one woman who has never missed when it comes to serving traditional glamour — Rekha ji.
And since it’s also her 71st birthday, what better time to celebrate the queen of silk sarees, brocade, and drama? Whether you’re fasting, feasting, or just finessing your look for that post-moon selfie, here are some Rekha-inspired Karwa Chauth outfits to steal — or politely drop hints about for your gift.
You can never go wrong with red
If there’s one thing Rekha has mastered, it’s the art of making red look regal. Her Kanjeevaram sarees are the stuff of legend — rich, textured, and dripping in old-school glamour especially the one she wore for the Dior Fall 2023 fashion show held at the Gateway of India in Mumbai.
But you don’t need a designer label to get her vibe. Just pull out any red saree you own, order yourself some jasmine flowers for your hair, stack on a few bangles, and swipe on that bright red lipstick. Suddenly, you’re not just dressing up — you’re starring in your own vintage Bollywood frame.
Not a fan of red? Take notes from Rekha’s golden era — literally. From shimmering suits to metallic drapes, she’s always known how to make gold look glorious, not gaudy. So, raid your mother-in-law's closet for a bold gold outfit, dig out a heavy necklace, and pair it with platform heels. It’s chic, comfortable, and guaranteed to make heads turn.
Sometimes, after a whole day of fasting, all you want is something soft, simple, and still stunning. That’s when Rekha’s pink saree era comes to the rescue. A flowy pink drape paired with a deep-neck blouse and minimal accessories is the perfect mix of effortless and elegant. You don’t need to match every detail — the point is to capture her spirit. This look, by the way, was so iconic that even Alia Bhatt recreated it, channelling Rekha’s unforgettable Silsila (1981) vibe.