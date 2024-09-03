Sadhguru Birthday: From Hollywood debut with JLo to hosting Gordon Ramsay, the spiritual leader's international feats

September 3 this year marks spiritual leader Sadhguru's 67th birthday. The year began on a rough note for him, as he had to be rushed into emergency brain surgery on March 17. The same came after he had been suffering from a headache that lasted a month, as per reports, prompted by the bleeding in his skull as eventually discovered. Sadhguru healed well from the surgery and soon resumed his worldly commitments. On the occasion of his birthday then, let's take a look at some international celebrities he has won over with his wit and wisdom. Sadhguru pictured with Will Smith(Photo: X/SadhguruJV)

Gordon Ramsay

Several years back, during his trip to India as part of Gordon's Great Escape, internationally-renowned celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay had paid a visit to Sadhguru's ashram in Coimbatore. The exchange between the two makes for quite a wholesome watch, considering Gordon, a thorough and staunch non-vegetarian is set to be served a vegetarian meal. Conversation aside, an absolute highlight of the video is Gordon's abject inability to sit cross-legged on the floor!

Will Smith

Back in October 2020, Sadhguru shared a video to his social media handles, capturing the time he spent with actor Will Smith and his family. The video features an eager Will, explaining how he has been following the spiritual leader for a while, a journey prompted when he chanced across the latter's New York Times best selling book, Inner Engineering. Will had invited Sadhguru into his home, as he also wanted his teachings to leave an impact on his family.

Matthew McConaughey

Back in 2021, actor Matthew McConaughey virtually sat down for an hour-long expansive conversation with Sadhguru. While the range of topics was rather engaging, what stood out was the duo's seamless camaraderie. They exchanged travel notes, discussed creating one's own destiny, being selfish, karma and the religious side to Yoga among several other beats. The highlight of this conversation was Sadhguru's blessing of not realising one's dreams.

Mike Tyson

In October 2022, international boxer Mike Tyson engaged in a heart to heart with the spiritual leader, in which the latter referred to Mike as a 'lotus flower'. This reaction sprung from Mike opening up about his experiences growing up in a rough neighbourhood, where it was quite commonplace "seeing people die, seeing prostitutes, seeing that kind of filthy stuff".

Demi Lovato

A few years back, singer and actor Demi Lovato had Sadhguru as a guest on her podcast, 4D with Demi Lovato. The two dived into a deep discussion with regards to topics ranging from extraterrestrial beings, Pranamaya Kosha as well as the fourth dimension.

Special mention: Sadhguru's Hollywood debut

Earlier this year, Sadhguru held a cameo in Jennifer Lopez's This Is Me...Now: A Love Story. Sadhguru appeared as part of the 'Zodiac Council', Pisces to be specific.

We wish Sadhguru a very happy birthday!