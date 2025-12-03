Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos: Imran Khan reunites with Aamir Khan and Vir Das, fans get ‘Delhi Belly vibes’; watch

For the last decade, there has been a segment of audience members who have eagerly been waiting for Aamir Khan’s nephew Imran Khan’s comeback to the movies. The actor, who left a lasting impact with his debut film Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na (2008), was last seen in Katti Batti (2015) opposite Kangana Ranaut. But after the Nikkhil Advani rom com ended up as a flop, Imran disappeared. Until recently when he confirmed his much-anticipated comeback to Bollywood. Imran is all set to return to the screens with a rom com alongside Bhumi Pednekar, helmed by Break Ke Baad director Danish Aslam. But ahead of the same, he surprised netizens today when he appeared in the announcement teaser of Vir Das and Aamir Khan’s next film Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos .

The 3 minutes 45 seconds long announcement clip of Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos begins with producer Aamir Khan beating up Vir Das. But then we are taken back in time, 2 minutes and 8 seconds to be precise, where Aamir is upset with the kind of movie Vir has made, which features an item song starring the latter. Aamir’s mood changes when the audience comes out from a special screening of the movie looking delighted. We are then given a taste of Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos , where we catch glimpses of Imran Khan, Mona Singh, Vir and Aamir in never-seen-before avatars.

Well, fans are delighted to have Imran Khan back in action again, especially because this project marks a reunion of the Delhi Belly team. One such excited netizen stated, “Delhi belly ka promo yaad aagya dekh kr 😊 nostalgia hit hard😢❤,” whereas another comment read, “We are expecting, Delhi belly vibes once again❤.” A fan shared, “Best teaser in a long time! Delhi Belly vibes! Aamir is back 🔥🔥,” whereas another wrote, “Imran Khan!!!!!!! Even this film brings back Vir Das, Kunaal Roy Kapur in it? Then a Delhi Belly reunion might be on the cards.” Another comment read, “Man they should definitely do Delhi belly 2 it will work for sure 😂. First one was superhit not because of cuss words but comic timing involved with that,” while a fan claimed, “I'll watch it for IMRAN KHAN cameo😍😍😍.”

This ‘wild ride of comedy, action, romance, and some spy stuff as well’ is set to release in theatres on January 16.