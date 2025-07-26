'Tastes like strawberries on a summer evening': Fans have VERY interesting reactions Harry Styles' sex toy era

We have no clue why a part of the internet is SO worked up over former teen heartthrob Harry Styles attempting to break into the sex toy scene, but it makes complete sense to us? Harry Styles’ entrepreneurial gamble

Pleasing is the name of the brand and the vibe is very indie, very western, very chic. Also very expensive. And the mission statement? Crisp: “An invitation to please yourself like you mean it. Pleasing Yourself is the result of our radical pursuit of that which feels good”, reads the website.

Reactions are ranging from wild to thirsty to excitement (?). "Tastes like strawberries on a summer evenin", "My teenage self could have never processed this😭😭😭", "Harry we haven’t seen you in YEARRSSSS and you drop this instead of a new album😭😭", "Weird AF", "does anyone else feel the rumbling resurrection of all wattpad fanfic authors or is it just me", "Anything but a new album 😭😭", "Wow, can’t believe this, My favourite one direction member do that sh’t" and "Does it taste like watermelon sugar? 🍉" read a few comments.

Coming to how much it's going to hurt, erm, cost your wallet, the Pleasing Double Sided Vibrator will retail for $68 (which is almost ₹ ₹6,000), and The Pleasing Lube will retail for $25 (a little more than ₹ ₹2000).

Fans seem quite astounded as to how Harry has the time for entrepreneurship but not a new album, but on the horizon, it looks like the eccentric popstar isn't feeling all that musically inclined. And so he's come up with another way to make his fans happy — pun intended.

Coming back to the business of pleasing, are there more products up for a launch? Is Harry going to turn into a sexed-up entrepreneur? Well we gotta wait it out.