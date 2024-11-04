Harshit Saxena releases bhajan in Ayodhya, wants youth to connect with the genre

Singer-composer Harshit Saxena has been busy composing bhajans for quite some time now and in the series, he recently came up with two songs that were recently released at the iconic Hanuman Ghari in Ayodhya. Singer-composer Harshit Saxena while performing at Hanuman Ghari in Ayodhya

The playback voice of the ongoing TV serial based on Ramayana, Harshit has come up with Aayee Diwali and Veer Hanumaan.

“The songs, which are in bhakti genre, made and composed in a way that it can connect with the youth and listeners cutting across all age groups. Youngsters connect with things that are especially made for them. We did Achyutam Keshavam recently, with modern composition and AI-3D videos did well,” says the singer best known for his song Hale Dil (Murder 2, 2011).

Saxena released and presented the songs to the select gathering at the temple. “I was born and brought up in Lucknow and Ayodhya is just 150-odd kms but for the first time I got the opportunity to visit Shri Ram’s birthplace and perform at the Hanuman Ghari which is so close to the Shri Ram Temple. It was truly a divine experience as the song is dedicated to Hanumanji,” he says.

Harshit wish actor of TV show Shrimad Ramayan in Ayodhya

The singer explains, “I first did the basic composition on Hanuman Chalisa and then the lyrics were written and my TV show maker Siddharth Kumar Tewary made the song grand so that it can reach to more listeners. We have released the audio, and work is on the AI-based video which will come out in two weeks.”

Saxena calls this an important phase of his life. “People say my reality show stint was my best phase, then came Hale Dil which till date is loved but my current phase where I am the voice of a show (Shrimad Ramayan) — like legendary singers Ravindra Jain (Ramayan, 1987) and Mahendra Kapoor (Mahabharat, 1988), it’s a big change for me. And this will stay lifelong with me. Dabbling into bhajans is like an extension to it,” he says on signing off note.