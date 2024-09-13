HBO’s Harry Potter reboot announces casting call, fans say ‘Cannot wait for the diverse casting announcement’

Despite the controversy surrounding author JK Rowling, Harry Potter is about to get a brand new TV adaptation on HBO. The company has kicked off its search for the next Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger as confirmed by the Guardian; they are specifically looking for children who will be between the ages of 9 and 11 in April 2025. Actors are, unfortunately, limited to the residents of the UK and Ireland, and producers are “committed to inclusive, diverse casting”. The audition will be open to all races, ethnicities as well as gender identities. Despite the controversy that surrounds author creator JK Rowling, Harry Potter is about to get its very own TV adaptation on HBO

The requirements, apart from this, ask the actors to submit two short videos of themselves, which include a short poem or story but nothing specifically from Harry Potter. Additionally, they are encouraged to use their “own accent”.

Details about the series

The series was announced by HBO’s parent company, Warner Bros Discovery, last year and will allegedly run for seven seasons with each season being adapted to an authentic version of the popular and nostalgic books written by Rowling. She will serve as an executive producer on the “decade-long” series.

Fans have mixed reviews. “Damn, I’m really interested in this even though I never asked for it. Hope they nail it or I’m gonna be very disappointed. Music needs to stay the same, everything else needs to feel fresh IMO,” said one. “I cannot wait for the (rightfully) diverse casting announcements to provide that little rude awakening to that certain segment of the “100% faithful adaptation” crowd lol,” said another.

While many fans were supportive of the readaptation others were upset about the general idea of a remake. “I love Harry Potter, they should’ve made a show about a different aspect tho. Like maybe about the Marauders, or a future class of students, maybe even about a different house as the mcs. Or maybe a show about the rebuilding of Hogwarts and the students right after the war,” said one. “Noooooooo don’t do it,” said another. “Is there no way to cancel this?” was the sentiment of a truly disappointed fan.

No release date for the series has been set, but Warner Bros Discovery’s CEO David Zaslav said in February that the show will possibly be out in 2026. As the Harry Potter TV series inches closer to reality, fans are left with anticipation and scepticism. With a new cast, fresh interpretations, and a decade-long commitment to bringing the beloved books to life, the series is poised to reignite the magic for a new generation.