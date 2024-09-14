Head to this Lucknow concert to witness new avatars of Bollywood hits Zindagi Ka Safar, Phoolon Ke Rang Se

Classical songs and ghazals with improvised lyrics and fresh voices is the concept of the concert Dil Ki Kalam Se, which will be held in the city on Sunday. Chandra Shekhar Varma and Dr Prabha Srivastava

Author-lyricist Chandra Shekhar Varma has added new antaras (stanzas) to some popular songs that will be sung by singer Dr Prabha Srivastava, a dental surgeon at Military Hospital.

“It started during a discussion with Dr Prabha, where I offered her to sing some of my ghazals at a concert. We had this in our minds that the attention of the audience is a bit less when new ghazals are presented. So, I took up the challenge to pen antaras for a few old and popular songs and ghazals. It was tough, as the comparison was unavoidable. Hence, more hard work and multiple drafts were produced. I tried to retain the rhythm, mood and soul of the songs,” says Chandra Shekhar.

Mann Re Tu Kahe Na Dheer Dhare (Chitralekha; 1964), Rahein Na Rahein Hum (Mamta; 1964), Phoolon Ke Rang (Prem Pujari; 1970), Zindagi Ke Safar (Aap Ki Kasam; 1974) and Aap Ki Ankhon Mein Kuch (Ghar; 1978) will be presented. Chitralekha was based on Chandra Shekhar’s grandfather, Bhagwati Charan Varma’s classic novel by the same name.

Dr Prabha, who has been learning vocals from ghazal singer Talat Aziz, says, “I am excited to present these classics with new lyrics in my voice. Earlier, we were quite sceptical, but last time, they got lot of appreciation. This time, we have come up with a new set of songs, including my guru ji’s famous ghazal, Phir Chidi Raat (Bazaar; 1982). I have always tried to sing ghazals or songs penned by poets like Faiz Ahmad Faiz. This is a new experience, and we are enjoying recreating classics and appreciation from audience gives us the boost to work harder.”

Catch it live

What: Dil Ki Kalam Se, Season 2

Where: Jaipuria Institute of Management auditorium

When: September 15, Sunday

Timing: 6.30pm

Tickets: Bookmyshow