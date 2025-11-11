Hema Malini dismisses rumours about Dharmendra’s death: ‘What is happening is unforgivable…’

Veteran actor Hema Malini has broken her silence on the flurry of false reports surrounding her husband, Dharmendra’s health. Refuting rumours that the 89-year-old star had passed away, Hema took to X (formerly Twitter) to express her anger and disappointment over the spread of misinformation. Dharmendra and Hema Malini “What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering? This is being extremely disrespectful and irresponsible. Please give due respect to the family and its need for privacy,” Hema Malini wrote.

The rumours, which began circulating last night and earlier this morning, sparked widespread concern among fans and the film fraternity. However, Dharmendra’s family quickly stepped in to clarify the truth. His daughter, Esha Deol, also issued a strong statement on Instagram, calling out media outlets for spreading baseless news. She wrote, “THE MEDIA SEEMS TO BE IN OVERDRIVE AND SPREADING FALSE NEWS. MY FATHER IS STABLE & RECOVERING. WE REQUEST EVERYONE TO GIVE OUR FAMILY PRIVACY. THANK YOU FOR THE PRAYERS FOR PAPAS SPEEDY RECOVERY.”