OTTPlay Awards 2025: Cancer warrior Hina Khan asks for prayers after Promising Actor win

The OTTPlay Awards 2025 hosted in Mumbai on the evening of March 22 was truly a star-studded affair. Several keynote names who made a mark with their talent on the seamless scape of OTT were awarded for their exemplary work. Among them, was Hina Khan. The multi-faceted actor with her bourgeoning body of work across multiple platforms lifted the Promising Actor (Female) award for her work in series Griha Laxmi, streaming on EPIC ON. Hina Khan at the OTTPlay Awards 2025 in association with HT City

While the win was of course a massive deal, given the list of worthy contenders, what really made a mark was Hina's genuine and candid appeal to everyone present in the audience. As Hina came up on stage, she was greeted with a warm hug from host for the evening Kubra Sait. Kubra cheered Hina on saying, "Congratulations on your award. Thank you for the inspiration you so very wonderfully share with the rest of the world. Thank you for being you, thank you for being so strong, thank you for being awesome". Kubra's co-host for the evening, Aparshakti Khurana, also chimed in: "We've been following your journey, inch by inch, maza aa gaya dekh ke itne acche lag rahe ho aap, God bless you", he said.

Once handed the hefty award which definitely looked worth it's weight, Hina proudly shared, "I have been working out, I've hit the gym, throughout my chemo therapy, so I can handle this. Thank you, thank you everybody, thank you HT, thank you OTTPlay Awards". She went on to articulate how she actually sees a lot of similarities between herself and the character of Laxmi which won her the award: "See, I feel a woman goes through changes in every segment of her life and that's how Laxmi's journey has been in Griha Laxmi...she has been so, so brave and taken some really brave decisions and somehow made me brave too. This was the last project I shot before my diagnosis, so it will always be special. And this is the first one for Griha Laxmi".

Right before she walked off stage however, she made a tiny request to the audience, which will truly touch your heart. She said, "Ek choti si request hai please, for all of you please, ten seconds and just say a little prayer for me please".

For context, Hina Khan shared news of her stage 3 breast cancer diagnosis, back in June 2024. She has been incredibly open about her chemotherapy journey and the massive lifestyle shifts she has undergone since then.

We wish her love and healing.