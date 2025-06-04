Hina Khan ties the knot in intimate wedding ceremony with long-time partner Rocky Jaiswal

Hina Khan turned a bride, marrying long time beau Rocky Jaiswal, in an intimate ceremony. Photos of the same were shared by the couple in a joint post, capturing their feelings for the milestone moment. Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal tie the knot

Hina's poignant caption read, "From two different worlds, we built a universe of love. Our differences faded, our hearts aligned, creating a bond to last lifetimes. We are our home, our light, our hope and together, we transcend all barriers. Today, our union is forever sealed in love and law. We seek your Blessings and Wishes as Wife and Husband".

If you're wondering about Hina's bridal look, the actor was a through and through Manish Malhotra bride, drape to drip. Acing the minimalist ethereal aesthetic, Hina's bridal look comprised of a handloom saree in opal green, with gold and silver threads painting age-old motifs across its weave. A light blush border, embroidered with threadwork and zardozi, lined the drape with subtle pleated gota detailing added depth to the fabric. As for the veil, a soft pink was Hina's choice, framed with a scalloped hem. The dream-like drape stood personalised with her and Rocky's names, delicately embroidered. Imperial heirlooms, also from the house of Manish Malhotra, completed the look.

It is worth noting that Hina and Rocky's relationship spans 13 years and counting. The two first met on the sets of the daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in which the actor starred as Akshara, while Rocky was a supervising producer. They made their relationship official in 2017.

Separately, over the past year, Hina has periodically been in the news, owing to her gritty fight against breast cancer. The actor had shared news of her stage 3 diagnosis back in June 2024 and has since been very vocal about the highs and lows of her journey.

We wish the couple love and luck!