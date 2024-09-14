Hindi Diwas special | Malini Awasthi, Yatindra Mishra and Salim Arif: The Hindi poets we like

On the occasion of Hindi Diwas, three personalities from the Hindi heartland share their beloved poets and what drew them to their works. They share their personal connections and favourite aspects of these poets’ writings, celebrating the richness and beauty of Hindi literature. Salim Arif, Malini Awasthi and Yatindra Mishra

Malini Awasthi, folk singer

Goswami Tulsidas, for Ramcharitmanas and Sant Kabir with his timeless work, remain my all-time favourite poets. Among modern poets, while there are so many I admire, Suryakant Tripathi ‘Nirala’ remains my favourite because of its wide-ranging themes— romanticism, human connect, rain, weather, nature and much more. I’ve sung his poems, including Veenavadni Vasni Var De, Main Todi Patthar, Sakthi Basant Aaya, Badal Re Ji Tarse, Barson Mere Angan and others. He was a courageous and true poet, and his Ram Ki Shakti Puja is also a classic.

Yatindra Mishra, author-poet

Sant Kabir, Amir Khusrau and Mirabai are my all-time favourites, with Kunwar Narayan being a more recent addition. I have a deep connection with traditional poetry, and Mirabai’s work holds a special place in my heart. Her classics like Bala Main Bairagan Ho Gai, Main Sanware Ke Rang, Karuna Suno Shyam and Ram Ratan Dhan Payo are timeless. As a rebellious poetess of the 16th century, her bhakti poetry is extraordinary, and her love was deeply platonic. She truly was something remarkable.

Salim Arif, theatre personality

For me it’s Kunwar Narayan. Beyond mere admiration, I had a personal connection with him. He encouraged my interest in theatre, art painting and guided me in understanding aesthetics. His poetry is deeply rooted in Indian tradition yet reflects modern worldview. I love his work Mera Lucknow as it captures the essence of the city I grew up in during the ’70s. I also cherish his Apne Samne, Kamre Mein Dhoop, Atmajyi and Hey Ram - Ayodhya 1992. Though he wrote in Hindi, he extensively studied English, European and Urdu literature. Humari adi kaal ki parampara aur unkey same ka paripesh, unki rachnao main ek bahut accha samanvay hota tha.