History of sexual assault allegations against Nick Carter after fourth lawsuit against the Backstreet Boys singer

Sexual assault allegations against Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter are once again making headlines, as a fourth woman has come forward accusing the pop singer of rape. The latest lawsuit, filed by Laura Penley, adds to a troubling pattern of accusations that have followed Nick over the past two decades. While each case is legally distinct, together they paint a larger picture of persistent claims of sexual misconduct dating back to the early 2000s — claims Nick has repeatedly denied. The most recent filing has reignited conversation around the pop star’s alleged history of assault, casting fresh scrutiny on a man still idolised by millions during the peak of boy band hysteria. Since 2022, four women have publicly accused Nick Carter of sexual assault.

The first formal lawsuit against Nick was filed in December 2022 by Shannon Shay” Ruth, who accused the singer of raping her in 2001 when she was just 17 years old. Ruth alleged that Nick invited her onto his tour bus after a Backstreet Boys concert in Tacoma, Washington, and offered her a drink she claims was mixed with alcohol. Shannon, who is on the autism spectrum and has cerebral palsy, said Nick then assaulted her in a bedroom on the bus and later instructed her not to tell anyone. The incident, she said, left her physically and emotionally scarred, and she later tested positive for HPV, which she believes she contracted during the assault. Nick denied the allegations and filed a countersuit for defamation.

In 2023, two more women came forward with lawsuits against Nick. One was Melissa Schuman, a member of the early 2000s girl group Dream, who claimed Nick raped her in 2003 when she was 18. Melissa said Nick invited her to his Santa Monica apartment, where he forced himself on her despite her repeated objections and her telling him she was a virgin saving herself for marriage. Though Melissa had first publicly shared her story in 2017 during the #MeToo movement, she filed her suit years later, citing emotional trauma and the time it took to process her experience. Nick, again, denied the allegation and sued her for defamation.

Shortly after Melissa’s lawsuit, another woman named Ashley Repp filed her own claim, accusing the 45-year-old singer of raping her in 2003 when she was just 15. Ashley said the assault took place after Nick invited her over. As with the previous accusers, Nick strongly denied the charges and filed a defamation suit against her. However, in a blow to his legal strategy, a judge threw out his defamation claim, ruling that Ashley’s statements were protected.

Now, in 2025, Laura Penley has become the fourth woman to file a lawsuit against Nick. In her court filing, Laura alleged that she had been traveling from Oregon to Los Angeles in 2005 to see Nick, and while their relationship initially included consensual sex, things changed during one visit when she told him she didn’t want to have sex. Laura claims Nick told her “the only reason she was there was to have sex,” before allegedly restraining and raping her. She said Nick later apologized and invited her back two months later, where she alleges he assaulted her again. In her lawsuit, Laura also claims Nick did not use protection during either incident and that she contracted HPV, which led to a diagnosis of stage-two cervical cancer. She says the trauma caused her severe emotional distress, physical pain, and long-term medical issues. Nick’s lawyers have denied the claims, saying he “does not recall even meeting” Laura and stating he “certainly never had any romantic or sexual relationship with her.”

While Nick continues to maintain his innocence, the growing list of allegations ensures this legal and public reckoning is far from over.