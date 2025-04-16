Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter accused of giving STD to woman in fourth sexual assault allegation

Nick Carter has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman and giving her an STD that led to cervical cancer, People reported. In the lawsuit obtained by the outlet, plaintiff Laura Penly alleged that the Backstreet Boys singer forced himself on her in late 2004, when she was 19 years old and he was in his mid-20s. The 45-year-old has vehemently denied the allegations. Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter accused of sexually assaulting woman, giving her STD: Lawsuit (Getty)

Penly, who is the fourth woman to accuse Carter of sexual misconduct, alleges that she and the pop singer had a “sexually intimate relationship and would see each other approximately every few weeks” when she visited Los Angeles between December 2004 and February 2005.

The lawsuit adds that the duo had consensual sex three times before things took a turn for the worse. Penly claims that she insisted Carter wore a condom, but he allegedly “refused,” leading her to believe he was “clean” of STDs. She further claimed that she had never had unprotected sex with anyone before him.

She alleges that when she went to Carter's apartment in early 2005 in hopes of watching movies with him, the singer “told her no because the only reason she was there was to have sex.” The lawsuit adds that the Love Can't Wait singer “forcefully” assaulted her on his bed despite her “saying ‘no’ multiple times.”

At the time, Carter allegedly “failed to use protection to prevent the spread of sexually transmitted infections to” Penly, per the outlet. The Just One Kiss crooner told Penly to keep it a secret as no one would believe her, the lawsuit adds. However, he later apologised, and she went to see him again. During the visit, the singer allegedly sexually assaulted her for a second time.

The lawsuit adds that Carter “infected plaintiff with various sexually transmitted diseases, including the human papillomavirus (commonly known as HPV), a sexually transmitted infection known to cause health problems such as cervical cancer.”

She “was diagnosed with Stage 2 cervical cancer and had to undergo numerous treatments,” causing her “severe emotional distress, physical anguish, medical issues, intimacy issues, and other complex trauma,” according to the lawsuit. Penly is now seeking damages in excess of $15,000 and is demanding a jury trial over Carter’s “willful and conscious disregard” for her safety.