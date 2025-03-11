Backstreet Boys' Brian Littrell's son auditions for American Idol successfully with a little help from his dad

Singer Brian Littrell, best known as a member of the iconic boy band Backstreet Boys, found himself in the spotlight once again this week. However, this time, it wasn’t for his own musical success—it was because of his 21-year-old son, Baylee Littrell, who stunned audiences and judges alike with his audition on American Idol. Brian and Baylee Litrell sang a duet at the latter's audition on American Idol

Baylee took the stage with an original song, captivating all three judges—Lionel Richie, Carrie Underwood, and Luke Evans. His performance was filled with confidence and emotion, making it clear that he has inherited his father’s musical genes. Just when the moment couldn’t get any more special, Brian joined his son on stage for an impromptu duet of the same song. The heartwarming performance was met with cheers, and the chemistry between the father-son duo was undeniable.

While the judges clarified that only Baylee’s solo performance was being considered for the competition, they were still thoroughly impressed. Lionel Richie expressed his excitement, saying he was “very happy” for Baylee, while Carrie Underwood confidently predicted that he could go "very far" in the competition.

Brian, overwhelmed with emotion, beamed with pride as he spoke about his son’s talent. "I’ve always told everybody that he’s ten times more talented than I ever was," he shared. Watching Baylee earn the coveted Ticket to Hollywood—which secures his place in the next round of the competition—was a particularly emotional moment for the Backstreet Boys star. He even admitted that he felt like crying as the judges delivered the news.

Following the episode, social media was flooded with reactions. While many fans praised Baylee’s voice and the touching duet with his father, opinions were split. Some viewers expressed excitement, saying they would now watch American Idol just for him. Others debated whether his famous last name gave him an unfair advantage.

Regardless of the online chatter, one thing is certain—Baylee Littrell’s journey on American Idol is just beginning, and the world will be watching to see if he can carve out his own place in the music industry.