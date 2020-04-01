Backstreet Boys perform hit song I Want It That Way at coronavirus benefit concert

music

Updated: Apr 01, 2020 12:33 IST

As a part of Fox Star’s ‘iHeart Living Room Concert for America’, the widely popular band Backstreet Boys teamed up via video chat to perform their hit song I Want It That Way. The concert is a benefit programme to provide support and relief for Americans affected by the coronavirus.

The performance was kickstarted by Brian Littrell. Singing the opening lines of the “You are my fire, my one desire,” from his home in Atlanta and was later followed by the other four members Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson, AJ McLean, and Howie Dorough.

The performance video was shared by online content creator Austin Kellerman on his Twitter. Kellerman said, “Well done, Backstreet Boys. #iHeartConcertonFox.”

The one-hour special musical event paid tribute to the front-line responders, and all medical professionals fighting to stop the rapid spread of coronavirus that has brought the whole world to a stand-still.

In February this year, Backstreet Boys had gone back in time to come up with a hilarious cover of Thong song. AJ, Howie, Nick, Kevin and Brian Littrell were seen as guests on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Dressed in red, green and yellow-striped blazers, white pants and straw hats, the band and Jimmy Fallon performed an a cappella barbershop cover of Sisqo’s Thong song. Their group name? The Ragtime Gals, reports eonline.com. As Fallon said before getting started, “Now, this thing right here is letting all the ladies know what guys talk about”. This was followed by the performance.

Singing first was Carter, who sang the lines “Ooh that dress so scandalous/ And you know another fella couldn’t handle it/ So you shakin’ that thang like who’s the ish/ With a look in your eyes so devilish”. Next up was Richardson. He crooned: “You like to dance on the hip hop spots/ And you cruise to crews to connect the dots/ Not just urban she like the pop.” They all then sang together before McLean got his own solo. The six men got through the rest of the song without missing a beat. Later in the episode, the band sat down with Fallon to talk about their successful comeback.

McLean said: “It’s a testament to the fans, first and foremost, man. And being so freaking blessed to have timeless music, man. And just being able to work with Max Martin and amazing producers.”

After Fallon noted that the group has sold a total of 130 million albums in their time together, Carter replied: “It’s unbelievable, it really is. But we’re grateful. We’re just grateful to be here. Richardson then added: “This was our first marriage.” Dorough joked: “No prenup.”

(With IANS inputs)

