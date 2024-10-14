Adin Ross reveals possible fatal STDs after alleged sexual encounter; Sky Bri responds: 'Leave me out of it'

In a shocking turn of events during a live stream, Adin Ross found out that he might have herpes and AIDS after having sex with pornstar Sky Bri. In a clip which has since gone viral on the internet, the online streamer was in a conversation over the phone with someone as he realised he might have sexually transmitted diseases (STDs). Adin Ross's livestream revealed he possibly has herpes and AIDS after a sexual encounter with pornstar Sky Bri.(@adinross/X, @skybri_2/X)

Adin Ross finds out he may have herpes and AIDS

In the viral clip, Ross was in conversation over the phone and was on speaker and heard by everyone on the livestream. He appeared confused and frustrated as he told the guy on the phone that they were “f***ed” because of someone called Gucci3rdleg who has a “three thousand body” count and probably had herpes.

Ross then explained that this guy was Bri’s sexual partner when the guy over the phone said “Wait, what?” He then explains to Ross that the streamer might also have Herpes or AIDS since Bri and Ross were also in a sexual relationship. Ross then screamed as the guy on the phone taunted him that something is always going on with him. Amusingly, during the entire conversation about him having STDs, Ross was casually picking his nose continuously.

It is yet to be confirmed by Ross if he has herpes and AIDS as no medical diagnosis or health update has been shared by him since the livestream. Meanwhile, a user on X shared a screenshot alleging Bri’s tweet from 2020 which read, “Just met up with Gucci3rdleg…Tape coming out soon.”

However, Bri posted on the platform via her official account, “I have NO idea who Guccithirdleg is nor have I ever met him. The date on this fake tweet says 2020 when my account clearly says made in 2021 in my bio. Please leave me out of it thank you.”

Netizens react to Adin Ross' discovery

Ross' public discovery of him probably having herpes and AIDS left the internet in splits and speculations as some believe this all could be a big prank on the audience. One user wrote, “Picking your nose, and finding out you have herpes from a pornstar is top-tier shenanigans.” A second user wrote, “Someone said AID IN ROSS.” A third user wrote, “Nah might be a poorly thought-out stunt.”

Another user wrote, “I smell cap. Cornstars get tested regularly,” while a user wrote, “I don’t believe anything from this clown is real. If it is, he could be sued and serve jail time for breaking HIPPA laws.”