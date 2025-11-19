Here's how Bobby Deol's wife Tania Deol met father-in-law Dharmendra for the first time: ‘I was quite nervous…’

With veteran actor Dharmendra turning 90, fans are revisiting a charming Deol family story that’s recently gone viral — how Bobby Deol’s wife, Tania Deol, first met her father-in-law. The story unfolds like a film itself, beginning with chance encounters, an unexpected midnight call, and a nervous first meeting with the legendary star.

But while Tania didn’t think much of it, Bobby clearly did. Their next meeting came soon after, at Chunky Panday’s Diwali party, where sparks began to fly — though not quite in the traditional sense. “Bobby came and he sat and played cards at the same table. He kept losing to me but he wouldn’t pay me. He said, ‘I will take you out for a meal.’ I said, ‘What’s wrong with this guy?’” Tania laughed.

In a throwback interview that's currently gaining traction, Tania revealed that Bobby first noticed her at Trattoria, a popular restaurant in Mumbai, where she was dining with her brother and friends. “Bobby knew one of them. And then we bumped into each other a couple of times at night. I didn’t say hello to him when I saw him because I didn’t know him. I didn’t bother. It didn’t matter,” Tania recalled.

The call that changed everything After that night, Bobby decided to take a chance. Tania recalled, “It was some absurd hour at night and I was fast asleep. I picked up the call without knowing who it was and I said, ‘I will call you tomorrow.’”

The next day, she asked her friends if they had called, and none of them had. “He thought I was this snooty girl,” Tania admitted. A week later, Bobby tried again, at a reasonable hour, and the two spoke for seven to eight hours straight. “It was like a fairytale. We didn’t even go on a date, we kept attending parties. This one night, he insisted to drop me home and at my door, he asked me to marry him,” Tania said.