Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s bromance at War 2 pre-release event is too cute to handle: ‘We ended up like brothers’

It is always delightful to see actors from different parts of the country come together on the silver screen for a masterpiece. That is exactly what audiences will witness in War 2, which stars Bollywood heartthrob Hrithik Roshan alongside Telugu superstar Jr NTR and the stunning Kiara Advani. Tarak and Hrithik will lock horns as deadly agents in the much-awaited Ayan Mukerji directorial, a sequel to Tiger Shroff and Hrithik's War (2019), which is set to arrive in theatres on August 14. Ahead of the release, makers hosted an event in Hyderabad where Jr NTR and Hrithik came together onstage, off-camera, for the first time ever. Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan at War 2 pre-release event

Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan

For the pre-release event of War 2, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR were twinning and winning in matching black hoodies. Kiara Advani, who welcomed her daughter into the world last month, skipped the event as she was apparently busy with the duties of a new mother. It was an evening of unadulterated bromance, clips from which are now winning the internet. Expressing his love for Jr NTR in one such viral video, Hrithik shared, “Tarak and I started as co-stars and we ended up like brothers in real life. I want everyone to give me a promise today. Will you give me a promise? I want you to promise me that you will love my brother, the same way, forever.”

In another viral video, Tarak thanked Hrithik and stated, “75 days of working with you has taught me so much. I can't wait to get back with you onscreen again. Waiting for it. Thank you so much for treating me as a brother, Thank you so much for welcoming me with open arms. Sir I come from South India. Thanks to Rajamouli that he's erased a lot of boundaries of South and North, which is films. But still, every South Indian will have a kind of a small, you know, thoda sa doubt rehta hai sir, ki achha kaise accept karenge yeh log.”

Jr NTR went on to share, “But, I am telling you, thank you so much sir for accepting me with wide arms, open arms and giving me that hug, that beautiful hug you've given me on the first day. Thank you so much, I will never forget those moments with you for War 2. And when the movie releases on the 14th of August, it is only going to thicken it more. Thank you sir, love you sir.”

According to latest buzz, Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan might be seen as step-brothers in War 2. We can’t wait to witness this mystery unravel on the big screen on this Independence Day weekend.