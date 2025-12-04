Hrithik Roshan supports Yami Gautam's ‘paid film hype trend’ ahead of Dhurandhar release

Yami began by saying she had wanted to address the issue for a long time. She wrote, “This so‑called trend of giving money under the guise of marketing a film to create hype, or else ‘they’ keep writing negative pieces even before the film releases, feels like a form of extortion. Because this arrangement is open to anyone—whether to boost a film or to spread negativity about another actor or project—it is a plague that will affect our industry on a large scale.”

Actor Yami Gautam recently spoke out about a rising “paid‑hype” practice in Bollywood. On Thursday, she took to X and shared a long note in which, she warned that the habit of planting negative stories about a film or an actor unless money is paid for promotional coverage is a “plague” that could seriously undermine the industry’s future.

She further continued, “Unfortunately, anyone who thinks this is harmless or that it’s just the new ‘normal’ is mistaken. This monster of a trend will eventually bite everyone. If the truth about the many things that have been hidden under the banner of ‘success’ over the past five years is revealed, it won’t be a pretty picture for many.”

While the viewers had a mixed reaction to Yami's long note, actor Hrithik Roshan, who worked with her on Kaabil, backed her in the comments section.

“More than anything, the golden thing that gets lost—and leaves them and all of us impoverished—is the journalist’s true voice, a chance for them to tell the creative forces behind a movie what they felt, thought, what they applaud and criticise. Only honest opinions have the potential to help us evolve," he wrote.