Hrithik Roshan triumphs over Jr NTR in War 2 song Janaab-e-Aali, feel netizens: ‘Tiger Shroff kept up…’

When it was announced that Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR are coming together for the first time, fans were obviously excited to see them lock horns on the silver screen in War 2. But another reason why this unexpected collaboration made headlines is the fact that both, the Greek God of Bollywood and the Telugu heartthrob, are phenomenal dancers. Obviously, this led to expectations of a chartbuster hit where we witness Hrithik and Tarak groove together, like Hrithik and Tiger Shroff did in War song Jai Jai Shivshankar. But many hearts were broken when makers announced that Hrithik and Jr NTR’s dance song Janaab-e-Aali will only release in theatres. Much to our delight, a week after War 2’s release, Janaab-e-Aali has been dropped on the internet. Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in Janaab-e-Aali

Helmed by Sachet Tandon and Saaj Bhatt with music by Pritam, Janaab-e-Aali has been choreographed by Bosco Leslie Martis. It begins with Jr NTR taking over the mic before burning the dance floor with his steps. But when Hrithik Roshan walks in, all eyes are on him thanks to the actor’s smooth as butter moves. When they come together, it is pure magic! Even the vibe of this song is quite fun. But the highlight is the bromance. In the comment section below, one fan gushed, “What kind of bromance is this 😂😂I honestly thought they were gonna kiss at some point lmao,” whereas another internet user claimed, “These two looked more in love as opposed to Hritik Kiara.”

However, many netizens believe that Jr NTR, despite being a terrific dancer, was no match for Hrithik Roshan. One such internet user shared, “It’s the effortlessness which stands out. Tiger, NTR everyone else are great dancers but it’s clear that they are doing a dance performance. While Hrithik just seems like he’s grooving while not even breaking a sweat,” whereas another comment read, “Hrithik has made really great dancers look second fiddle to him (NTR and Tiger). I want to watch him dance with Shahid next.” Another netizen opined, “Have to say, Tiger (this is probably my bias - and even Katrina) kept up with Hrithik far better than NTR,” whereas a comment read, “Seriously. I thought ntr would give some semblance of competition but nah man . Hrithik is undisputed king of dance no actor is as good of a dancer as him.”

Also starring Kiara Advani, War 2 arrived in theatres on August 14. Have you watched it yet?