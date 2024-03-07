HT City Vibe of 25: Did you know these 25 films had a jubilee run at the box office?

Once upon a time, a movie running unhindered at the theatres for 25 weeks was any filmmaker’s dream. But that came with the mountain task of a great script, superlative performances and memorable music for a film to survive for 175 days or more on the big screen. Several Bollywood films had a 25 week run at the box office that was considered an achievement.

We know films like Sholay (1975) and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995) ran for years. The 25 week jubilee mark might have started diminishing post 2000s, however there are many we don’t talk about enough in the same bracket.

The box office number game might have changed today, But, did you know these movies continued a streak for over a year?

The list of films with a jubilee run goes as back in time as India's first silent film Raja Harishchandra (1913).

1. Raja Harishchandra (1913)

For a film to run for 25 weeks when Indian cinema was in its infancy, is noteworthy.

2. Kismet (1943)

Running for 3 years, it is the first blockbuster of Bollywood, and even the biggest hit of undivided India.

3. Barsaat (1949)

Raj Kapoor and Nargis are enough reason to attract audience for 2 years at the theatres.

4. Sangam (1964)

It still remains one of the greatest love triangles of Bollywood. A great music album or a stellar cast - choose your reason.

Films in 1960-70s were all about aspirations, struggles and life lessons.

5. Aradhana (1969)

Its songs were enough to last 25 weeks. But the film also had a timeless story.

6. Anand (1971)

Probably Rajesh Khanna’s most non heroic character. This film is a masterclass on acting and life lessons.

7. Kati Patang (1971)

A film about sacrifices, undying allegiance and commitment. Among both Rajesh Khanna and Asha Parekh’s best.

8. Bobby (1973)

Rishi Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia’s sizzling chemistry ensured its 25 week run at the theatres.

Interestingly, 1970s was all about Amitabh Bachchan and his 'angry young man' image.

9. Deewaar (1975)

Vijay, Ravi and Bollywood’s iconic maa - we need nothing more for a jubilee run.

10. Amar Akbar Anthony (1977)

When Bollywood serves three superstars on the platter, you ought to get a blockbuster.

11. Don (1978)

Nothing beats original, not even a remake or reboot starring the biggest superstar.

12. Trishul (1978)

Its ensemble cast remains unforgettable. A perfect dose of a Yash Chopra drama.

The turn of 1980s saw stories turning towards revenge and action.

13. Laawaris (1981)

It was the peak of Amitabh Bachchan’s “angry young man” phase. And fans had the best time at the theatres.

14. Hero (1983)

Jackie Shroff playing its haunting classic theme tune on a flute was a reason enough to pull fans to the theatres.

15. Nagina (1986)

You can never go wrong with a story “naag-naagin”. Andif it is Sridevi in those lenses, it’s a clean sweep.

16. Karma (1986)

Only Subhash Ghai could pull a casting coup like this. It became a blockbuster within days of release.

The movies in 1990s brought a lot of song and dance that attracted the audience to the theatres.

17. Maine Pyar Kiya (1989)

It redefined the rules of friendship and love, and found many takers, emerging an all-time blockbuster.

18. Mohra (1994)

This movie has become a pop culture favourite for its dialogues, songs and Jindal.

19. Karan Arjun (1995)

Rakhee knew “Karan-Arjun aayenge”. And they came with a jubilee run.

20. Sabse Bada Khiladi (1995)

The era when Akshay Kumar ruled the thriller genre. And his intense action took his films to great heights.

Having a jubilee week run became a regular feature for the movies post 2000s.

21. Raja Hindustani (1996)

Karisma Kapoor’s makeover was a major reason why audience thronged the cinema halls for a long time.

22. Dil Se (1998)

Despite a dull box office performance initially, Dil Se gathered momentum and managed a silver jubilee run.

23. Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai (2000)

A star was born... Fans kept rewatching it as they just couldn’t get enough of Hrithik Roshan.

24. Mohabbatein (2000)

Narayan Shankar’s “Parampara, Pratishtha, Anushasan” ensured a long run of the hit film.

25. Gadar (2001)

The debut of Tara Singh’s handpump was bigger than any star kid. After all, it fought against an entire enemy nation.