HT India’s Most Stylish: Farhan Akhtar says he is the ‘product of Rekhaji’s stylishness'

Bollywood multi-hyphenate Farhan Akhtar, took a moment to share his perspective on style during the star-studded evening at HT India’s Most Stylish awards, in Mumbai on Monday evening . Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar at HT's Most Stylish awards 2025

Expressing gratitude, he said, "Firstly, congratulations to HT on 100 years, and for this wonderful evening. Also congratulations, like many others have said before me, to Manish Malhotra for an incredible display of his incredible talent. I just… I don't know what to say. I was told a very long time ago, whatever you do in life, just always be yourself. So that’s something that I’ve lived by, that mantra. And if that's what people find stylish, then I'm very thankful for it. But for most of my life, I’ve grown up next to this wonderful lady sitting next to me, Rekhaji. And I think because of that, I’m a product of basking in a reflected stylishness.”

Farhan’s words resonated with the essence of the evening—celebrating authenticity in style. True to his statement, his personal fashion choices have always been about effortless individuality rather than trends.

Farhan and his wife, Shibani Dandekar, made a striking entrance at the event. The actor-director opted for a co-ord set that added a vibrant pop of color, staying true to his free-spirited aesthetic. Meanwhile, Shibani exuded grace in an elegant off-shoulder gown, complementing her husband's signature bold-yet-understated style.

A platform that honours individuals who redefine fashion with their unique flair, HT India’s Most Stylish is more than just an awards night—it is a celebration of style in all its forms. This year’s edition was particularly special, marking Hindustan Times’ centenary milestone. The event saw a dazzling lineup of Bollywood icons, industry trendsetters, and fashion disruptors, all coming together to applaud personal expression in style.

Adding to the grandeur was legendary designer Manish Malhotra, who presented a breathtaking showcase dedicated to 100 years of Indian cinema. His collection paid homage to the evolution of film fashion, retracing the aesthetics that have shaped Bollywood’s sartorial legacy over the decades.

With stars shining both on the stage and the runway, HT India’s Most Stylish once again proved that true elegance is timeless, fearless, and ever-evolving. And as Farhan Akhtar summed it up, the best style statement one can make is simply to be themselves.