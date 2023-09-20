I got to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi in typical North Karnataka style: Ranjani

It’s time for festivity at actor Ranjani Raghavan’s household as Ganeshotsav kicks off this year. Having welcomed both Gowri (Ganesha’s mother, also known as goddess Parvati) and Lord Ganesha this year, the actor tells us, “We have been getting the idols home for as long as I can remember. For the past four years, we have been getting plain clay models in to take a more environmental-friendly approach to the festival.”

Ranjani Raghavan pays homage to Goddess Gowri with a veena this year during Ganeshotsav(Instagram/ranjani.raghavan)

Growing up, ask the actor what the festival was like for her and she says, “We would visit at least 21 idols and perform a namaskara before them, where we would hold both our ears and kneel down in front of the idol,” she further adds, “We would knock on every door and ask if they had welcomed the idol. We would also visit the colony where our aunt lived and go from one house to another, where they would treat us with prasadam like chakli and more!”

This year, after a morning puja at home, the actor travelled to Hubballi. “There was a large gathering at Hubballi’s festival this year and I got to celebrate it in typical North Karnataka style. It was lovely!” shares the Kannadathi (2020) actor.

What’s next? The 29-year-old actor adds, “We’re planning to do a visarjan for both Gowri and Ganesha by this Saturday. At that point, we will also perform bagina — an offering to Gowri, filled with basic household groceries, to bid her farewell and provide her with means to be able to cook on her journey back to Kailasa along with Ganesha.”Actor Ranjani Raghavan who debuted in the film industry with Rajahamsa back in 2017 has continued her work in television, and will now be seen in two upcoming films, Night Curfew and Sathyam, and a web series titled Hakoona Matata soon.

