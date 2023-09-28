I realised zyada kaam karna chahiye, says Stree actor Atul Srivastava

Actor Atul Srivastava says that it’s important to strategise and reinvent with time to survive the cut-throat competition in the industry.

Actor Atul Srivastava recently shot for KC Bokadia's film Teesri Begum in Lucknow(Instagram)

“Of late, I had a realisation ki zyada kaam karna chahiye! I was being selective and picked only good roles. For that, you need to say no to projects and the waiting period gets indefinite at times. I have now started to realise that there can’t be any thumb rule. Strategies need to be in place and now it’s time to do more work, ab zimmedariyan bhi badi hain! So, I want to see myself working more,” says the actor after wrapping shoot of KC Bokadia’s Teesri Begum in his hometown Lucknow.

The Stree (2018) and Luka Chuppi (2019) actor recalls, “We need to plan things in life though I agree that a lot depends on destiny. Way back, after Bunty Aur Babli (2005) and Lage Raho Munna Bhai (2006), I sat home waiting for big projects but it did not happen. I again started doing TV shows and after Naamkarann (2016), I quit the medium. I had done 110 shows. Thankfully, I got to act in good films and then OTT opened new avenues.”

From his experience, he says, “Mana karna bahut zaroori hai! It’s a norm that you tend to get similar roles and you need to be careful. So, I had to sacrifice a lot of work, but I was lucky that everything worked in my favour. Then, I made a strategy to not repeat myself in a particular genre and succeeded in securing different types of roles. For that to happen, I had to leave a lot of projects.”

The actor now feels it’s time again to “reinvent himself”. Srivastava says, “It took me a long time to shed the comic image and that’s the reason I was able to do films like The Kashmir Files, Ghar Waapsi (both 2022) and Love All.”

Srivastava adds that he has a lot of projects coming up.

“I have completed four OTT series Reth, Choona, Mrs Falani and Katha Collage. I have also done movies like Prachand, Maanu Aur Munni Ki Shaadi, Kuch Khatta Ho Jaye, Rumi Ki Sharafat and have the final schedule for Stree 2 left,” the actor ends

