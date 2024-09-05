IC-814 actor Dibyendu Bhattacharya: Creativity and criticism go hand in hand

Actor Dibyendu Bhattacharya believes every person has their own personal yardstick to measure issues prevailing in our society. “The problem is sab ko kuch na kuch kehna hai and it’s nothing wrong there, but how about just evaluating once whether I have that calibre to do so or the ability to judge. Judgmental hona ek alag baat hai and sahi hona alag, not all can always be right. My right can be your wrong and vice versa, cinematic liberty is slowly becoming a thing of passe I feel,” says the actor, who was also seen in the OTT series Criminal Justice (2019) and Poachers (2024). Actor Dibyendu Bhattacharya

Giving his take on the controversy surrounding the series IC-814 Kandahar Hijack that he was a part of and played Abhijit Kumar, he says, “Creativity and criticism go hand in hand. You can't make all happy with your work, somewhere someone will like or dislike it. Any form of art is open to criticism. The reason behind the controversy coming to the fore is that we have multiple platforms today to say whatever we want to, without any filter. Unlike earlier, when people used to sit at some place and discuss things over tea and move on, today, it’s all-over social media. The real problem is that there is no stopping to it.”

Bhattacharya adds that whenever history is revisited it does create ripples: “The subject of the series was such that it was sure to bring reaction and it’s okay. I remember when director Anubhav Sinha came up with the story, what mattered the most was to work with him. Ek dilchasp role tha aur mein iise karta zaroor, because the conviction my maker had in me was invaluable. So, controversy or no controversy it was a once-in-a-lifetime experience to be part of such a big cast.”