Ikkis actor Jaideep Ahlawat reveals how Dharmendra was on set: ‘He makes you feel like…’

Almost a month after veteran superstar Dharmendra passed away, fans got one last chance to witness his magic on the silver screen with Ikkis . Helmed by Sriram Raghavan, the film follows the life of Param Vir Chakra awardee Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, who attained martyrdom during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. In the film, Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda played the role of Arun, whereas Dharam Paaji portrayed the role of Arun’s father Brigadier Madan Lal Khetarpal (Retd.). Actor Jaideep Ahlawat, who played Brigadier Jaan Mohammad Nisar from Pakistan in Ikkis , has now revealed how Dharmendra was on set.

Remembering Dharmendra in an interview with TOI, Jaideep Ahlawat shared, “The whole country, I think, all cinema lovers, there was not a soul who didn't feel bad. I felt a void while promoting Ikkis. I wish he were there, in all these promotions. He should have been with us to watch this film, to see his work.” He went on to add, “So, anyway, this is a hollow hypothetical thought. It's destiny, nothing can be done about it.”

Talking about their time together on set, Jaideep shared, “You feel lucky to be part of a project where the legend is there. I had a lot of fun working with him. Being with him, I never feel that you are working with such a great legend. He makes you feel like family. He was constantly cracking good jokes, making small one-liner jokes, reciting very beautiful poems, telling stories.” Jaideep further stated, “Working with him has made me feel amazing.”

After Dharam ji passed away, Jaideep had shared unseen pictures with the superstar, along with a heartbreaking note which read, “Kuch nahi hai aisa jo keh paaunga. Bas Itna ki Aapne jo pyar diya Mujhe unn thode se dino main. Main vo Umar Bhar yaad rakhunga Sir. Aap bahut yaad aayenge. This World will Miss the one and only Jatt Yamla Pagla Deewana. RIP Dharam ji @aapkadharam.”