Ikkis Twitter Review: Dharmendra, Agastya Nanda and Simar Bhatia’s film wins hearts; fans say ‘Dharam ji, hats off’

Sriram Raghavan’s film Ikkis , which arrived in theatres today, was a special release for movie lovers. This is because apart from being Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda’s theatrical debut and Akshay Kumar’s niece Simar Bhatia’s Bollywood debut, Ikkis marks legendary superstar Dharmendra’s last film after his death in November 2025. It serves as a chance for Dharam Paaji’s millions of fans to witness him one last time, shining on the silver screen. Well, the first day reviews are in and according to netizens, Ikkis is an impressive watch, with Dharmendra being the highlight in the character of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal’s father Brigadier Madan Lal Khetarpal (Retd.).

Lauding the film, one netizen shared, “#Ikkis superbly made , great tribute to war heros .... nicely potrayed by all actors... Dharmedra Ji hats off for screen presence as Father character ... Overall they didnt deviate much and ensured audience gripped to the seats !!!” Another fan tweeted: “Today New Released #IKKIS. Two immortal characters was remembered always. Arun Khaterpal 21-year-old who sacrificed his life for the country in the WAR of 1971. And Our Dharmendra Ji who played a father role of Arun also a legend his last movie. What a performance from him,” whereas a netizen shared, “#Ikkis is impressive & heartwarming. #Dharmendra is the soul of the film having a very long screen time. #AgastyaNanda is decent too. This war movie has various emotional touches in the screenplay, which stands out. Tank sequences at the end are amazing. ⭐⭐⭐.”

A Twitter review read, “For you Dharam ji, for Poona Horse, for the wonderful cradle of leadership that’s NDA, and for you 2/Lt Arun Khetarpal. A perfect first day of the new year. #Ikkis captures the rational & emotional aspects of people in the profession of arms absolutely perfectly. Away from jingoism which is normalised these days. The tank battles, the academy & the crossing of the water obstacle was a treat to watch,” whereas another movie-buff wrote: “People, please watch #Ikkis in theatres 💛Please don't let it be a flop movie 😭 please...Because if movies like it stop working in India, our cinema is doomed royally. I can't watch more than one testosterone fest in a quarter and currently, we are getting 10 of them every month.”

After reading these rave reviews, are you planning to watch Ikkis in theatres this week?